Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Two dynamic young pitchers square off for the second time in a week on Saturday when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game series. Right-handers Joe Ross and Jose Fernandez will go toe-to-toe again after Fernandez won the duel Sunday in Washington.

Fernandez has dominated the Nationals, going 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in eight meetings, including a pair of victories this season. He limited the Nationals to a run and four hits in seven innings Sunday, with the lone blemish coming on Ryan Zimmerman’s homer. Fernandez will try to help the Marlins even the series after a 4-1 loss in Friday’s opener gave Washington a 6-5 lead in the season series. The first-place Nationals have won three straight following a three-game losing streak while Miami has dropped three in a row.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-3, 2.63 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (5-2, 3.21)

Ross, who turns 23 on Saturday, has lost three straight starts after a sensational April. He gave up five runs – three earned – and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Miami on Sunday. Ross, who has allowed just three runs in 22 1/3 innings over four road starts this season, is 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five games (three starts) against the Marlins.

Fernandez was named the National League Player of the Week after a pair of 11-strikeout performances in wins over Milwaukee and Washington last week. The 23-year-old has won his last four starts and was especially dominant in two outings last week, allowing one run and eight hits over 14 innings. Fernandez is 20-1 with a 1.65 ERA in 30 career starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is hitless in his last 16 at-bats and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday.

2. Zimmerman has 27 career home runs against the Marlins, third-most among active players and his most versus any team.

3. Miami OF Marcell Ozuna homered Friday and has reached base in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Nationals 2