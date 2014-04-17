Nationals 6, Marlins 3: Rookie Zach Walters hit a mammoth pinch-hit home run to open the eighth inning and Ian Desmond added a two-run single later in the frame as Washington captured the rubber game in Miami.

Walters has two home runs in three at-bats this season for the Nationals, who also received an early three-run blast from Jayson Werth. Derek Dietrich’s three-run homer accounted for the offense for Miami, which has dropped nine of its last 10 games.

Coming off the worst start of his career, Marlins starter Jose Fernandez struck out 10 and allowed three runs - all unearned - in seven terrific frames. Tanner Roark yielded three runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Nationals before Drew Storen (1-0), Tyler Clippard and Rafael Soriano closed it out.

Walters opened the eighth by demolishing the second pitch from Mike Dunn (0-2) off the scoreboard in left field, way over the fence to snap a 3-3 tie. Dunn then walked Nate McLouth before giving way to A.J. Ramos, who allowed a single to Anthony Rendon and a one-out walk to Adam LaRoche before Desmond’s single through the left side plated a pair of runs.

Miami was first on the board thanks to Dietrich’s fourth-inning blast, which came shortly after Garrett Jones and Casey McGehee singled to open the frame. Washington evened things up in the sixth as Jose Lobaton doubled against Fernandez before catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s error allowed Roark to reach in advance of Werth’s third homer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Werth’s home run was reviewed to determine whether a fan reached out onto the field of play, but umpires quickly determined the ball cleared the fence. ... Nationals OF Bryce Harper was a late scratch due to left quad tightness. He left the previous two games with the same issue. ... Washington’s bullpen retired all seven batters it faced.