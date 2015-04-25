Marlins 8, Nationals 0

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour provided offense and Tom Koehler turned in an excellent pitching performance as the Miami Marlins won their fourth straight game, defeating the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (7-11) handed the Nationals (7-11) their fourth straight loss and will go for a three-game sweep of the series on Sunday.

Stanton, the right fielder and cleanup hitter, went 3-for-3 with a towering home run, a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Bour, a rookie first baseman making his first start of the season, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria added a three-run homer in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games and boosting Miami’s lead to 8-0.

Koehler (2-2), a right-hander, earned the win, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Nationals failed to get a runner past second base in the game. Koehler got bullpen help from Bryan Morris and Sam Dyson.

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (1-2) took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. He struck out six.

Miami opened the scoring in the fourth on consecutive doubles by third baseman Martin Prado and Stanton. Bour made it 2-0 with a one-out RBI single.

The Marlins padded their lead in the sixth when Stanton walked, center fielder Marcell Ozuna singled and Bour came through again, singling to center for another RBI.

Ozuna came around to score later in the inning on a double-play grounder by catcher J.T. Realmuto, putting Miami up 4-0.

Stanton and Hechavarria homered during Miami’s four-run eighth inning, putting the game virtually out of reach.

NOTES: Miami made one change from Friday’s lineup, inserting Justin Bour at first base in place of Michael Morse. Bour was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. ... Washington made a change at second base, starting Danny Espinosa instead of Dan Uggla. ... Washington rested CF Denard Span, shifting RF Bryce Harper to his spot and starting ex-Marlin Reed Johnson in right. ... With LF Christian Yelich on the 15-day disabled list with his second back in injury in two years, Ichiro Suzuki has moved into his spot, leaving the Marlins with no backup outfielders. If the need arises, INFs Reid Brignac, Donovan Solano and Jeff Baker could play outfield. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is set to throw a rehab bullpen on Wednesday. Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery) is set to face live batters on Thursday in his most extensive rehab work since the injury.