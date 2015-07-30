Nationals 1, Marlins 0

MIAMI -- First baseman Ryan Zimmerman hit a solo home run and right-hander Max Scherzer pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals to a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Marlins Park.

Jonathan Papelbon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save as a Nationals player. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Nationals, who lead the New York Mets by two games in the National League East, improved to 54-46. The Mets host the Nationals for three crucial games this weekend.

Miami (42-60) was unable to solve Scherzer (11-8), who allowed three hits -- all singles -- and three walks, striking out six and lowering his ERA to 2.22.

The Marlins put a runner on second base in the first, sixth and seventh innings, but they could not get a big hit off Scherzer. With runners in scoring position, the Marlins went 0-for-3 against Scherzer.

Right-hander Dan Haren (7-7), whom the Marlins have been trying to move before Friday’s trade deadline because his contract expires at the end of the season, enhanced his value with a strong performance. He allowed just four hits, two walks and one run in six innings.

The one run came on Zimmerman’s line-drive homer to left in the second inning. Zimmerman hit a 2-2 pitch on an 82-mph delivery.

It was Zimmerman’s 24th homer against the Marlins, the most he has hit against any club. Among active players, Zimmerman ranks fifth in the number of homers hit against the Marlins.

It was Zimmerman’s sixth homer of the season, his first since being activated off the disabled list on Tuesday, and No. 190 for his career, a Nationals record.

NOTES: The Marlins-Dodgers trade that was agreed to on Wednesday before falling apart reportedly was completed Thursday, with the Atlanta Braves added to the mix. Miami will send RHP Mat Latos and 1B Michael Morse to the Dodgers and a 2016 competitive-balance draft pick to the Braves. The Marlins will receive three minor-leaguers from the Dodgers: RHPs Jeff Brigham, Victor Araujo and Kevin Guzman. ... Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (oblique) made a rehab start at Triple-A on Wednesday night, allowing three runs in four innings while striking out five. There is no timetable for his return. ... After his two homers on Wednesday, Nationals RF Bryce Harper, 22, reached 84. Marlins manager Dan Jennings compared Harper to former Yankees great Mickey Mantle, who had 84 homers at the end of the 1954 season, when he was also 22. Mantle finished with 536 home runs.