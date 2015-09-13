Marlins 2, Nationals 0

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez improved to a record-tying 16-0 at home, defeating the Washington Nationals 2-0 at Marlins Park on Saturday night.

The only other pitchers in major-league history to start their careers 16-0 at home were Johnny Allen (1932-33) and LaMarr Hoyt (1980-82). But, of the three, only Fernandez earned his 16 wins exclusively as a starter.

Fernandez, in his first start since he was sidelined on Aug. 7 with a biceps injury, pitched five scoreless innings, holding the Nationals to two singles and one walk as he improved to 5-0 this season.

He struck out seven batters and could have gone deeper in the game if not for a pitch limit. He threw 69.

His career ERA at home is now 1.11, and he had little trouble against the Nationals, who did not get a runner past second base against him. The only mini-rally against Fernandez was in the first, when Washington had runners on first and second with two outs. But shortstop Ian Desmond flew out to the edge of the warning track in center.

Fernandez, sporting a new blue glove, struck out at least one batter in every inning, including a called third strike on Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, who stared at a 99 mph fastball.

Harper, who finished 1-for-4, was also doubled off first base in the fourth on a line out to shortstop by Desmond.

Marlins fans taunted the Nationals’ biggest star throughout the game, chanting: “Harper! Harper!”

Miami opened the scoring in the fourth. Center fielder Christian Yelich led off with a double and scored on a two-out single to right by catcher J.T. Realmuto, whose line drive barely got past the diving attempt of second baseman Danny Espinosa.

The Marlins needed four hits to score one run in the fifth, extending their lead to 2-0. The RBI single was by first baseman Justin Bour, who beat reliever Sammy Solis by going to the opposite field in a lefty-vs.-lefty matchup.

Miami’s bullpen took it from there as Kyle Barraclough, Raudel Lazo, Bryan Morris and A.J. Ramos combined for four scoreless innings. It was the 27th save of the season for Ramos, who has four saves in his past four games.

Perhaps Ramos’ biggest out came when he struck out Harper on an 82 mph breaking pitch with one out and a runner on third in the ninth. Ramos then struck out left fielder Jayson Werth on a 94 mph fastball to end the game.

The Marlins (61-81) have won nine of their past 11 games. Washington (71-70) has lost five straight, falling out of serious contention in the NL East.

NOTES: Nationals RHP Drew Storen (fractured right thumb) is likely out for the season. He suffered the injury on Wednesday after slamming his locker in frustration following a loss to the New York Mets. Storen did not initially disclose how he sustained the injury. Storen is 0-2 with a 9.22 ERA in his past 15 outings. ... Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar (stomach virus) was a late scratch, replaced by 2B Danny Espinoza. Anthony Rendon shifted from 2B to 3B. ... RHP Jose Fernandez, whose career high in innings pitched is 172 2/3, expects to meet with his agent, Scott Boras, his doctor and the Marlins in the offseason to discuss a workload plan for 2016. Expect Fernandez, who had Tommy John surgery last year, to be capped at about 175 innings. ... Marlins manager Dan Jennings is a candidate for the Phillies’ GM opening, according to reports. ... Washington recalled RHP Taylor Jordan from Triple-A.