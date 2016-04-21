Marlins 5, Nationals 1

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna’s three-run homer overshadowed another impressive performance by Bryce Harper as the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (5-9) split the four-game series with the Nationals (11-4), who lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games over the second-place New York Mets, who were idle on Thursday.

Harper extended his RBI streak to eight games by hitting a solo home run to center field in the first inning. It was his ninth career hit off Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler -- and six of them have been homers. Harper leads the major leagues with 22 RBIs.

But Ozuna, the Miami center fielder who was rested Wednesday, came out strong, golfing his blast to left field. Ozuna hit a tough pitch from Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1), who delivered a 94 mph fastball off the plate, low and inside.

Marlins backup outfielder Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two sliding catches in right field. The 42-year-old is one hit from tying Frank Robinson for 33rd place on the major-league career list. Suzuki has 2,942 hits.

Koehler gave Miami five innings, allowing two hits, one walk and a season-low one run.

Scherzer also lasted five innings, allowing eight hits, two walks and a season-high five runs.

Miami stretched its lead to 4-1 in the second. Backup catcher Jeff Mathis led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice by Koehler, moved to third on a wild pitch by Scherzer and scored on a one-out single by Martin Prado.

The Marlins made it 5-1 in the fifth. Suzuki fouled off six pitches before winning a nine-pitch battle against Scherzer, singling to left. Suzuki advanced on a Prado single and scored on a two-out double by Justin Bour.

NOTES: The Marlins designated LHP Chris Narveson for assignment and recalled RHP Jose Urena from Triple-A New Orleans. Urena was 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings at New Orleans. ... Miami outrighted RHP Dustin McGowan to New Orleans and reinstated LHP Raudel Lazo from the disabled list, optioning him to Class A Jupiter. ... In an effort to rest regulars, Miami started Ichiro Suzuki and Derek Dietrich for the second straight day. On Wednesday, Suzuki started in center field in place of Marcell Ozuna, and Dietrich started at third in place of Martin Prado. On Thursday, Suzuki started in right instead of Giancarlo Stanton, and Dietrich moved to second in place of Dee Gordon. ... Washington rested 1B Ryan Zimmerman and LF Jayson Werth, who also has a sore hamstring. The Nationals used LF Matt den Dekker and 1B Clint Robinson in their lineup. Den Dekker batted leadoff, dropping CF Michael Taylor to seventh.