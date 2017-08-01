Nats' Gonzalez barely misses no-hitter, beats Marlins

MIAMI -- Washington Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez, a Miami Dade County native, took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and led the Nationals to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Dee Gordon broke up the no-hit bid, slapping a single to center on a 1-1 breaking ball to lead off the ninth.

It was nearly the second no-hitter in the majors this year. Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez pitched a no-hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3.

Gonzalez (9-5), who was removed after the single to Gordon, walked three and hit one batter while striking out five. He threw 106 pitches.

Sean Doolittle relieved Gonzalez and earned his seventh save of the season and the fourth since the Nationals acquired him from the Oakland Athletics. Doolittle got Giancarlo Stanton to bounce into a double play, erasing Gordon. After Christian Yelich singled, Marcell Ozuna popped out to end the game.

Prior to Gordon's single, the closest Miami came to a hit came was when Miguel Rojas hit a sixth-inning line-drive. Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo made a diving catch.

Washington (63-41) leads the season series 4-3. The last time the teams played each other was June 21 at Marlins Park. In that game, Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost his bid and the game 2-1.

Second-place Miami (49-55) has lost two consecutive games and trails the first-place Nationals by 14 games in the NL East.

Right-hander Jose Urena (9-5), who leads the Marlins in wins, pitched exceptionally well, allowing three hits, one walk and one run over eight innings. He struck out six.

Washington scored the game's only run in the sixth. Brian Goodwin, who played at nearby Miami Dade College, doubled off the wall in center. He advanced to third on Difo's sacrifice bunt and scored when Bryce Harper stroked an opposite-field single to left.

Ozuna robbed Matt Wieters of extra bases by making a running catch on the warning track in the seventh inning.

Gonzalez had retired 14 batters in a row until he issued a one-out walk to Yelich. Gonzalez pitched out of that mild trouble when he made an athletic grab on a high chopper by Ozuna and got the force at second.

NOTES: Washington acquired RHP Brandon Kintzler, 32, from the Minnesota Twins for minor league LHP Tyler Watson, 20. Kintzler was 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 28 saves for the Twins and will combine with LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madison in late relief for Washington. ... Watson, a former 34th-round pick, is a starter who was 6-4 with a 4.35 at Class A Hagerstown. ... The Marlins, who were shopping RHP Dan Straily, did not make any trades Monday right before the non-waiver deadline. However, Miami had dealt SS Adeiny Hechavarria, RHP AJ Ramos and RHP David Phelps in the weeks leading up to the deadline. ... Game 2 of the series features Washington RHP Max Scherzer (12-3, 2.23 ERA) against Miami LHP Chris O'Grady (2-1, 3.68).