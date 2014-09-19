Gonzalez helps Nationals win

MIAMI -- Gio Gonzalez is getting hot just in time.

With the playoffs in view, the Washington Nationals left-hander turned in another gem on Thursday night, beating the Miami Marlins 6-2.

Gonzalez (9-10) has now allowed an average of two earned runs per outing over his past six starts.

“I think it’s being a part of this rotation,” Gonzalez said when asked about his recent improvement. “They have something going on that is unbelievable. (Stephen) Strasburg, Jordan (Zimmermann), Doug Fister, Tanner Roark -- it’s fun for me to follow right behind.”

To Gonzalez’s point, Washington’s starting pitchers had a scoreless streak of 26 2/3 innings until it was snapped by the Marlins in the second inning on Thursday.

The streak was built by Zimmermann (6 2/3 innings), Strasburg (seven innings), Roark (seven innings), Blake Treinen (five innings) and, finally, Gonzalez (one inning).

Gonzalez, who played his high school ball in Miami Dade County, improved to 6-2 with a 1.67 ERA in his career starts against his hometown team, the Marlins.

On Thursday, he went seven innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs for his first win (1-1) in Marlins Park, which wasn’t around when he was a star at Pace and Hialeah high schools.

Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond said the improvement he has seen in Gonzalez over the past several weeks has been in large part due to an improved mental outlook.

”It seems like he is controlling his emotions better,“ Desmond said. ”I think he had gotten concerned with other stuff and had lost focus.

“(Now), he is quickly adjusting. If he throws his fastball up or if his arm drops down, he is quickly identifying it and correcting it.”

Marlins left-hander Brad Hand (3-8) took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings.

Washington (88-64), which clinched its second NL East title in three years on Tuesday, has won five of its past six games and owns the best record in the league.

Miami (74-78), which is virtually out of the running for a wild-card playoff berth, is still within reach of at least a winning record.

The Marlins opened the scoring in the second inning. First baseman Jeff Baker led off with a single and right fielder Reed Johnson followed with an RBI double to right-center field.

Washington came back with a five-run fourth inning. After a single and a steal by third baseman Anthony Rendon and a strikeout by right fielder Jayson Werth, the Nationals produced five straight two-out hits.

There was an RBI double by catcher Wilson Ramos and run-scoring singles by shortstop Ian Desmond, second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and first baseman Kevin Frandsen.

“I just ran into trouble -- I couldn’t get the out when I needed it,” Hand said. “The balls weren’t hit great, but they were finding spots. That’s frustrating.”

The Nationals added a run in the fifth inning when Werth’s double knocked in Rendon, who had singled.

The Marlins cut their deficit to 6-2 with one run in the sixth. Left fielder Christian Yelich doubled, stole third and scored on Baker’s two-out infield single.

Miami received a boost before the game when it got a visit from injured right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who also met with the media for the first time since being hit in the face by a fastball from Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers last Thursday.

Stanton, who is out for the year, said the pitch impacted five teeth, including one that was completely knocked out and four that were chipped. He needed 10 stitches but said he plans on being ready to play by spring training.

”It was great to see him and get a chance to chat with him,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”It was big for his teammates to be able to see him.

“Emotionally, it was tough for us to see him get hurt the way he did. But, all things considered for what he went through, he looked good.”

NOTES: Washington’s streak of homering in 22 straight road games was snapped. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich has a 16-game hit streak at Marlins Park. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who has been out since May 9 with an injury that required Tommy John surgery, is set to begin playing catch on Oct. 1. Fernandez is expected to be ready to pitch in the majors again by mid-July. ... Washington will start RHP Doug Fister against Miami RHP Tom Koehler on Friday in the second game of the four-game series.