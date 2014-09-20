Nationals win, and expect Zimmerman back

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals have clinched the NL East, they have the best record in the National League and now they are getting perhaps their top hitter off the disabled list.

Nationals manager Matt Williams said Ryan Zimmerman will likely be in Saturday’s lineup, and that just added to the good feelings in the Washington clubhouse.

In Friday’s main event, Doug Fister won his career-high 15th game, leading the Nationals to a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

But Zimmerman’s imminent return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since July 22 has the Nationals even more fired up.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Nationals reliever Drew Storen, who earned his eighth save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth. “When you get a guy like ‘Zim’ coming off the DL, it’s a nice gift to have.”

Williams said Zimmerman, who has been playing in an instructional league in Florida the past four days, is “body sore” from his recent stint.

”He’s tired, but he feels like he has done everything (to get ready),“ Williams said. ”He’s running at about 85 percent. He hasn’t really pushed it past that. But that’s doable on the base-paths. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.

“It’s important for him to play some first base, some left field. He has only played three innings at third. He will come out (Saturday) and get some early work. The good thing is he can play all three (positions). I want to get him some at-bats.”

Meanwhile, Fister (15-6), a right-hander who broke into the majors in 2009, won 14 games last season for his previous high.

On Friday, Fister allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. His walk ratio is the lowest among active pitchers with more than 500 career innings. He has yet to allow a steal this season.

The loss went to right-hander Tom Koehler (9-10), who failed in his sixth straight attempt at reaching 10 wins. Koehler allowed six hits, four walks and three runs in five innings.

All three runs allowed by Koehler came on hits with two strikes and two outs.

“They’re a good lineup,” Koehler said of the Nationals. “And Fister has been pitching really (well).”

The Nationals (89-64) continue to pursue home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Miami (74-79), which is virtually out of the playoff chase, would have to win at least eight of its final nine games to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2009.

The Nationals opened the scoring with first baseman Adam LaRoche’s two-run homer in the first inning. The rally started with right fielder Jayson Werth’s two-out walk and continued with LaRoche’s upper-deck shot that was pulled to right field for his 25th homer of the season.

“Twenty five homers is a lot,” Williams said of LaRoche, who has reached that number six times in his career. “It’s a good milestone for him.”

Miami scored in the second when center fielder Marcell Ozuna led off the inning with a triple and scored on first baseman Justin Bour’s RBI groundout.

Koehler, who labored through a 29-pitch first inning, escaped trouble in the third inning when the Nationals loaded the bases with none out on center fielder Denard Span’s triple and two walks. But LaRoche was caught looking at strike three, and shortstop Ian Desmond lined into an inning-ending double play.

Washington increased its lead to 3-1 on Span’s two-out single in the fourth.

Miami made it 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Bour’s first career homer. He pulled a high pitch -- the first offering of the inning -- to right field.

Bour said Werth retrieved the ball for the rookie to keep, but, outside of that, there were not too many feel-good moments on the night for the Marlins.

“We didn’t get much going offensively,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We were pretty quiet.”

NOTES: The Marlins shut down RHP Bryan Morris (groin) for the rest of the season. He has not pitched since Sept. 9. Still, Morris, 27, had a breakout season with an 8-1 record and a 1.82 ERA while pitching for the Pirates and Marlins. He was especially brilliant with the Marlins (0.66 ERA in 40 2/3 innings). ... Since Aug. 11 and through Thursday’s game, Marlins LF Christian Yelich led the National League in hits and had a .359 batting average. ... Washington is the only team in the major league with four players totaling at least 80 RBIs: SS Ian Desmond, 1B Adam LaRoche, RF Jayson Werth and 3B Anthony Rendon, who entered Friday leading the majors in runs scored. ... The Nationals currently have the largest division/league lead in the history of D.C. baseball. The previous record was 10-game leads in 1925 and 1933. ... This weekend’s four-game series continues Saturday with Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann facing Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart.