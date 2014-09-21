Zimmerman leads Nationals past Marlins 3-2

MIAMI -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams inserted Ryan Zimmerman into the lineup in left field fresh off the disabled list, just looking to get him some at-bats at the end of the season.

He ended up getting a little bit more than that as Zimmerman went 2-for-3, including a run-scoring triple in a three-run seventh inning, as the Nationals edged the Marlins 3-2 on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Washington (90-64) has won seven of its last eight and is 8-2 on the current road trip. The Nationals extended their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top record in the National League to 2 1/2 games.

Miami (74-80) was eliminated from the wild-card race.

Zimmerman’s game ended when he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the seventh.

“We made it through the game fine just to get out there and be a part of the team and be out there with the guys and get a really good win,” he said.

While Ryan Zimmerman was solid in his first game since tearing his right hamstring on July 22, starter Jordan Zimmermann (13-5) earned the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits.

Right fielder Jayson Werth went 3-for-4 while center fielder Denard Span and shortstop Ian Desmond added two hits apiece for a Washington offense that notched 12.

Closer Drew Storen earned his ninth save in his 20th consecutive scoreless appearance. With one out and the tying run on third and the winning run on first, he induced pinch hitter Garrett Jones into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Despite dropping the first three of this series against Washington, Marlins manager Mike Redmond likes the way his team battles against the division leader.

”We’re a big hit away or big defensive play from winning those games,“ he said. The difference between where they are and we are is they’re more consistent in making those plays and getting those big hits, and we’re getting there.”

Zimmermann threw just 84 pitches. He was hit on the right shoulder by a hard comebacker off the bat of third baseman Casey McGehee in the sixth and made his exit after retiring the next two batters to complete the inning.

Zimmermann said he was bruised by the blow, but Williams doesn’t think he’ll require any testing.

“It was a couple inches away from hitting me in the face, so that’s a good thing (that it didn‘t), and I’ll be fine,” Zimmermann said.

Right-hander Jarred Cosart (4-3) was hit with the loss after surrendering three earned runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Down 2-0 in the seventh, Zimmerman tripled to right on a ball that got past a diving Reed Johnson to drive in Desmond. Two batters later, second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera hit another RBI triple. He was driven in by a two-out single from Span.

“I wasn’t very good today for the whole game, so it wasn’t just then,” Cosart said of the at-bat against Cabrera. “Threw him too many breaking balls, hung one, tried to bury it and he put it down the line and then ran for days. Bad pitch, bad execution.”

In between the Zimmerman and Cabrera triples, Zimmerman was thrown out at the plate on a high chopper to third by catcher Wilson Ramos. He left the game in the bottom of the frame.

“This is why we tried to get me back with a week or so left because these are the things that we need to test,” Zimmerman said. “In the playoffs, every run matters.”

Williams said the substitution was precautionary after Zimmerman tested the hamstring twice -- first taking three bags on the triple and then sprinting home.

“We’re trying to bubble-wrap him as much as possible, but I would imagine that that play is part of his testing process,” Williams said. “Given all of that, I didn’t want to push him either. (If) he goes back out there and has to get a ball after putting all that stress on it, I didn’t want to do that either.”

The Marlins scored in the first inning when first baseman Justin Bour drove in second baseman Donovan Solano on a base hit to right. It was part of a 26-pitch first inning for Zimmermann.

Outfielder Reed Johnson put the Marlins up 2-0 when he doubled and scored after Span’s throw sailed over the cutoff man and got past first baseman Adam Laroche. A throw to third from Zimmermann skipped past Anthony Rendon, allowing Johnson to score.

The bizarre sequence, officially ruled a double and two errors, ended a streak of nine consecutive batters retired by Zimmermann.

NOTES: The Nationals activated 3B Ryan Zimmerman, who had been sidelined with a torn right hamstring since July 22, off the disabled list Saturday. The 29-year-old started in left field, where he has seen most of his action this season, and hit sixth. OF Bryce Harper did not start to open a spot for Zimmerman in the lineup. ... The Marlins’ offense has hit a road block since OF Giancarlo Stanton was hit in the face by an 88 mph fastball. The offense has posted an average of 2.75 runs in the eight games he has been out. ... On this date two years ago, the Nationals clinched their first postseason berth since the Montreal Expos relocated and first in D.C. baseball history since 1933. They got that done a bit earlier this year, clinching the division on Tuesday. ... Although the Marlins won’t make the postseason, they have improved immensely since their 100-loss 2013 campaign. While struggling since Stanton went down, a big reason is the offense, specifically at home and in late innings. Miami leads the NL with 234 runs in the seventh inning or later and is third in runs scored at home.