Strasburg leads Nationals to sweep of Marlins

MIAMI -- Led by a second consecutive superb outing by right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the Washington Nationals inched a little closer to securing the National League’s top playoff seed Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Strasburg pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five with only two walks. He beat the Marlins (74-81), a team he came in only 2-4 against in his career, for the second time this season and first time on the road.

“(Strasburg) was pounding the zone and throwing really good curveballs and changeups,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He had pretty good fastball command today and continues to pitch really well.”

Strasburg’s performance followed a victory Sept. 15 at Atlanta when he pitched seven shutout innings, holding the Braves to five hits while striking out seven. Strasburg (13-11) increased his major-league-leading strikeout total for the season to 235.

Strasburg, who is four years removed from Tommy John surgery, has made over 30 starts each of the past two seasons and has pitched over 200 innings this season for the first time in his career.

“I’ve just trying to stay the same throughout the season,” Strasburg said. “You have your highs and lows and I‘m just trying to finish strong.”

Although they lost their fourth in a row, the Marlins got a solid outing from right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (6-13) for the first time in September. Eovaldi went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and struck out four. Eovaldi dropped to 1-9 since the All-Star break, and has not won a decision since Aug. 8 at Cincinnati.

“I still had a rough inning in the fifth and even the third, but I was able to bounce back and move the ball well to both sides of the plate and make some good pitches,” Eovaldi said.

The Marlins had another setback when center fielder Marcell Ozuna sustained what appeared to be a serious right foot injury in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ozuna was hurt stretching out a double when he planted his right foot at the edge of the second base bag and twisted it awkwardly. Ozuna immediately collapsed in pain and had to be helped off the field moments later by team trainers. The team later said Ozuna suffered a right ankle sprain and that X-rays were negative.

It is the latest blow to the Marlins outfield, which already lost All-Star Giancarlo Stanton to a season-ending injury.

“It’s not good for us because we definitely can’t lose anybody else out of that lineup,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We’re piecing it together and grinding it out already, so yeah, I don’t really know what to say. That’s just another blow for us.”

The Nationals (91-64) swept the four-game series over the Marlins, extending their winning streak to the same amount. Washington is 10-5 for the season against Miami with a four-game series left to be played next week in Washington to conclude the regular season.

The Nationals finished an 11-game road trip with a 9-2 record during which they clinched the NL East division title, and finished an NL-best 45-36 on the road this season, which is also their second-best road record in club history.

The Nationals completed their ninth series sweep of the season which is the most of any National League team, and remained at least 2 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for home-field advantage. The Dodgers were playing the Chicago Cubs Sunday.

“This was really important to get this one especially against a team that plays very well at home,” Williams said. “We won some close ones and our pitching was good. That certainly will keep you in any game.”

Although they did not drive in any runs until the fifth inning, the Nationals had already started to hit the ball hard off Eovaldi since the third.

Washington finally broke through when right fielder Nate Schierholtz lined a fastball into the right-center field gap for a triple that scored catcher Jose Lobaton. After Strasburg grounded out, third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a line drive down the left field line that scored Schierholtz, giving the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Lobaton started the inning with a double when he dropped a fly ball just out of the reach of Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich.

A successful diving catch by a Marlins outfielder kept the Nationals off the board in the fourth inning when rookie Kike Hernandez made a spectacular diving catch in right field to rob left fielder Kevin Frandsen of a potential RBI double. Hernandez snow-coned the ball and then doubled up LaRoche at first base.

The Marlins got their only run in the ninth, capitalizing on a leadoff double by pinch hitter Reed Johnson. Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Johnson. But Nationals closer Rafael Soriano limited the damage and picked up his 32nd save of the season.

NOTES: Sunday’s game featured two of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in baseball over the past three seasons with Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg facing Marlins RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Strasburg’s fastball has averaged 95.2 mph since 2012 second only to Eovaldi’s 95.4 according to STATS LLC. Another Nationals pitcher, Jordan Zimmerman, ranks fifth (93.9). ... Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon entered Sunday’s game as the National League leader in runs scored and is only the fourth player in team history to eclipse the 100-run mark in a season. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour entered Sunday’s game hitting .406 (13-for-32) in eight starts this season. He hit his first career home run this past Friday, and had a two-hit night Saturday. ... The Marlins are one of only five franchises to win 74 or more games following a 100-loss season.