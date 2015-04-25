EditorsNote: tighter headline

Prado steers Marlins in right direction vs. Nationals

MIAMI -- Third baseman Martin Prado said he senses that his Miami Marlins are starting to play better baseball, and the team backed up that sentiment on Friday night.

Prado hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lead Miami past the Washington Nationals 3-2 at Marlins Park.

It was the third straight win for the Marlins (6-11) and the third straight loss for NL East-rival Washington (7-10).

”Good defense, close games, we’re going to have a lot of those,“ Prado said. ”When I got up to bat, the only thing I was thinking was that I wanted to step up for my teammates.

“This (three-game win streak) is the way everyone expected us to play.”

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria started the winning rally with a leadoff double, advancing to third on second baseman Dee Gordon’s infield single. Prado then went the other way and delivered the game-winner on a liner to right field.

Closer Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season but only after Prado made an excellent fielding play at third to start the inning. Prado threw out third baseman Yunel Escobar on the play.

Marlins starter Mat Latos pitched well - 6 1/3 innings, six hits, one walk and two runs - but got a no-decision. He also got an RBI single for his first hit of the season.

“It was accidental,” Latos joked about his single. “Swing hard in case you hit it. I‘m just glad to help in any way possible.”

Reliever Bryan Morris (2-0) earned the win, pitching a scoreless eighth inning by working around two walks.

The loss went to Nationals reliever Tanner Roark (0-2), who pitched a scoreless seventh but gave up the double to Hechavarria leading off the eighth.

“The ball was up to Hechavarria,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Tanner’s first inning was good, but he gave up that double, and that run came around to score.”

The Nationals lost despite two RBI by right fielder Bryce Harper, who went 2-for-2 with a walk.

“He was calm (at the plate),” Williams said of Harper. “When he’s calm, he’s good.”

Washington opened the scoring in the fourth when shortstop Ian Desmond doubled, advanced to third on a Jayson Werth flyout and scored on Harper’s sacrifice fly.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a rally that started with a two-out single by Ichiro Suzuki. Latos tied the score with a soft single to center, and Gordon hit an RBI single to right before he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

For Suzuki, it was career run No. 1,967, tying him with Sadaharu Oh for the most runs scored by a Japanese player in pro baseball (MLB/Japan/combination).

Washington tied the score in the sixth when center fielder Denard Span singled, stole second and scored on Harper’s RBI single.

Latos said his team is starting to hit its stride after an offseason of numerous changes to the roster, which brought a good amount of hype to Miami.

”Guys are settling in,“ he said. ”There are so many news guys -- we are trying to get a feel for each other. It takes a couple of days. It’s not: ‘Put a team together and not know each other and off to the races’.

“It’s a good thing this is a marathon and not a sprint. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.”

NOTES: Miami placed Gold Glove LF Christian Yelich (back injury) on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20 and put C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on paternity leave, where he is expected to remain for two or three days. ... Miami called up 1B Justin Bour and C Jhonatan Solano from Triple A New Orleans. ... Solano and his brother, Donovan Solano, are the first brothers to appear simultaneously on a Marlins 25-man roster. ... Marlins backup C Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) will get a follow-up X-ray on May 1. ... Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup despite suffering from a bone bruise on his left heel. ... Washington RHP Max Scherzer said he will not miss a start despite jamming his right thumb - which is now a bit swollen - while batting. ... Saturday’s middle game of the weekend series features a battle of RHPs: Stephen Strasburg for Washington and Tom Koehler (Miami).