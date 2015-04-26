EditorsNote: Fixes seventh graf: no runner past second in game

Marlins blank Nats for fourth straight win

MIAMI -- Both teams entered this season with a lot of hype.

Both teams are below .500.

But at least the Miami Marlins are headed in the right direction, winning their fourth straight game by beating the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour provided offense, and Tom Koehler turned in an excellent pitching performance as the Marlins (7-11) handed the Nationals (7-11) their fourth straight loss.

”When things are going good, you want to keep it going,“ said Koehler, whose Marlins will go for a three-game sweep of the series on Sunday. ”We had a rough stretch (a 3-11 start) where we all kind of struggled a little bit, some more than others.

“I think everyone is starting to get their footing now.”

Stanton, the right fielder and cleanup hitter, went 3-for-3 with a towering home run, a double, a walk and two RBIs. Bour, a rookie first baseman making his first start of the season, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria added a three-run homer in the eighth inning, extending his hit streak to eight games and boosting Miami’s lead to 8-0.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond cautioned that his team has to be about more than Stanton, but Redmond said, “He’s the guy in the middle of our lineup who can do a lot of damage. When he’s firing on all cylinders, it seems like everyone else is, too.”

Koehler (2-2), a right-hander, earned the win, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four.

“That was probably the best I’ve seen him pitch,” Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth said.

The Nationals failed to get a runner past second base, and Koehler got bullpen help from Bryan Morris and Sam Dyson, who combined to get the final five outs.

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (1-2) took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. He struck out six.

Nationals manager Matt Williams said Strasburg had a good fastball, sitting at 95-96 mph. But Strasburg struggled with his breaking pitches, Williams said.

”He was OK,“ Williams said. ”There were a couple of balls just out of guys’ dives. That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes. He had a much better fastball today than last time but not as much control of his changeup and curveball.

“When he has all three working, he’s tough. Today he really only had one of them he could really rely on.”

Miami opened the scoring in the fourth on consecutive doubles by third baseman Martin Prado and Stanton. Bour made it 2-0 with a one-out RBI single.

“I made a good pitch to Stanton,” Strasburg said. “From what I saw, it looked like it was a couple of feet inside the foul line. That could have gone either way.”

The Marlins padded their lead in the sixth when Stanton walked, center fielder Marcell Ozuna singled and Bour came through again, singling to center for another RBI.

“He had a great day,” Redmond said of Bour. “He had some great at-bats.”

Ozuna came around to score later in the inning on a double-play grounder by catcher J.T. Realmuto, putting Miami up 4-0.

Stanton and Hechavarria homered during Miami’s four-run eighth inning, putting the game virtually out of reach.

“It’s very frustrating,” Strasburg said of the loss. “You want to go out there, especially after a loss last night, and shut them down. But they took good swings, and they came up big when they needed to.”

Strasburg’s frustration seemed to reach a boiling point after he gave up the two runs in the fourth inning. He was seen on television having an animated conversation with his pitching coach, Steve McCatty.

“That’s something that’s going to be kept between me and Cat,” Strasburg said. “Obviously, I‘m a competitive person. It’s nothing that he did. It’s nothing that I did. It was just maybe a little bit of frustration. I‘m going to leave it at that.”

NOTES: Miami made one change from Friday’s lineup, inserting Justin Bour at first base in place of Michael Morse. Bour was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. ... Washington made a change at second base, starting Danny Espinosa instead of Dan Uggla. ... Washington rested CF Denard Span, shifting RF Bryce Harper to his spot and starting ex-Marlin Reed Johnson in right. ... With LF Christian Yelich on the 15-day disabled list with his second back in injury in two years, Ichiro Suzuki has moved into his spot, leaving the Marlins with no backup outfielders. If the need arises, INFs Reid Brignac, Donovan Solano and Jeff Baker could play outfield. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is set to throw a rehab bullpen on Wednesday. Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery) is set to face live batters on Thursday in his most extensive rehab work since the injury.