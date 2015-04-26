Botched play helps Marlins beat Nationals

MIAMI -- A botched rundown play by Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos made all the difference between winning and losing on Sunday at Marlins Park.

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria capitalized on the mistake, drilling a three-run triple, and the Miami Marlins won their fifth straight game, defeating the Nationals 6-2.

Hechavarria extended his hitting streak to nine games and had his second consecutive three-RBI game as Miami (8-11) sent Washington (7-12) to its fifth straight loss.

It was the Marlins’ first sweep over Washington since May of 2012.

”I never once panicked or wavered from our lineup or our guys,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of his team’s recent play after a poor 3-11 start. ”I believe in them, and they believe in themselves.

“We caught a break on the rundown. And you could just sense that was going to be a big play. You get those breaks when you play with confidence.”

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton also had a big game with two hits, including a 415-foot, run-scoring triple. Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit the third Marlins three-bagger of the day, marking the fifth three-triple day in franchise history.

Miami second baseman Dee Gordon, who leads the National League in hits, went 4-for-5 and is hitting .390.

The win went to right-hander Dan Haren (2-1), who started and allowed three hits, three walks and two runs in five innings.

Gio Gonzalez (1-2), a former 20-game winner and a native of Miami Dade County, took the loss. He struck out eight but allowed 10 hits and six runs in just five innings. The loss snapped Gonzalez’s five-game win streak against his hometown team.

Gonzalez was asked if he was “affected” by Ramos’ mental mistake of not throwing to third baseman Yunel Escobar on the failed rundown.

“What affected me was falling behind the hitters, up in the plate, wasn’t attacking the strike zone as much,” Gonzalez said.

“Realistically, (plays like the rundown) happen in baseball. As the starting pitcher, you have to limit the damage. And it’s obvious that I didn’t do that. I have to make a better pitch to Hechavarria.”

Washington opened the scoring in the second on right fielder Bryce Harper’s leadoff homer, his fifth of the season.

Then came Miami’s big rally in the fourth. Stanton singled, center fielder Marcell Ozuna walked, and left fielder Ichiro Suzuki hit an infield single to load the bases with two outs.

Washington should have gotten out of the inning right there, because Stanton rounded third base too far and got caught in the aforementioned rundown.

But Ramos failed to throw to Escobar, allowing Stanton to get back to third safely. The next batter was Hechavarria, who cleared the bases with his triple to right-center.

“I don’t know why (Ramos) didn’t give the ball up there to Yuni,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We can get out of that inning (without any damage) if we execute.”

Stanton said it was his fault that he got caught up in that situation.

“Luckily, I was able to get out of it,” Stanton said.

Ramos, who declined to talk to the media after the game, hit a leadoff single in the fifth and came around to score on a single by center fielder Denard Span, cutting Washington’s deficit to 3-2.

But the Marlins built their lead back up with two runs in the fifth on Stanton’s RBI triple and a run-scoring single from Ozuna.

Miami made it 6-2 in the sixth when Realmuto tripled to left-center and scored on a Suzuki single.

Hechavarria, who finished 2-for-4, leads all major-league shortstops with 16 RBIs, and he is doing this from the eight-hole in the lineup.

Last season, it took Hechavarria 72 games to reach 16 RBIs.

“That eight-hole is a tough spot,” Redmond said. “I don’t foresee him being in that spot his whole career, but he has done a great job. You might see pitchers start to walk him or pitch around him.”

NOTES: Three Nationals relievers have made their major league debuts in the past 10 days: RHPs Rafael Martin and Matt Grace and LHP Felipe Rivero. ... Even after allowing two homers on Saturday, Washington entered Sunday tied for second-best in the NL in terms of fewest long balls allowed. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton hit just .200 with no homers over his first nine games and .314 with five homers over his next nine. ... Two injured Marlins starters, RHPs Henderson Alvarez and Jose Fernandez, will take steps in their recoveries this week. Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Fernandez (Tommy John surgery last fall) will throw 15 pitches on Thursday, the first time he has faced live hitters since his surgery. ... Up next, the Marlins will play host to the NL East-leading New York Mets, Monday through Wednesday. ... Washington will play at Atlanta over the same span.