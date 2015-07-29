Aggressive Marlins down Nationals

MIAMI -- Three consecutive pitches and three consecutive hits.

On a Tuesday night in which right-hander Jose Fernandez was on the mound -- he has yet to lose at Marlins Park -- the Miami Marlins’ aggressive sixth inning was enough to snap a tie and defeat the Washington Nationals 4-1.

The Nationals (52-46) lost for the seventh time in 10 games and had their lead over the New York Mets in the National League East cut to one game.

Miami (42-58) is out of the pennant race but can play spoiler as it did Tuesday, when Fernandez (4-0) improved to 15-0 during his career at Marlins Park. He struck out five batters and allowed four hits and one run in six innings. He pitched around four walks, which tied his career high.

“I was not at my best tonight,” Fernandez said.

Still, even a less-than-stellar Fernandez is a monumental challenge for opponents when he is at home.

In 23 career home starts, Fernandez has a 1.19 ERA. His streak of unbeaten home starts to start a career is the longest in the majors since 1914. His mark of 15 consecutive home wins to start a career is one short of the major league record.

Nationals manager Matt Williams said Fernandez gave his team some chances.

Washington had runners on second and third and no outs in the second inning and got just one run. The Nationals were unable to score in the fifth when they had the bases loaded and one out, as left fielder Jayson Werth grounded into an inning-ending double play.

“He wasn’t controlling his fastball the way he usually does,” Williams said of Fernandez. “He threw a lot of breaking balls tonight. He got Jayson on one, on the double play. We got a couple of fastballs. ... He gave us opportunities, but we just couldn’t get it done.”

Miami scored just in time to get Fernandez the victory, snapping a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Second baseman Dee Gordon, in his first game since returning from the disabled list after recovering from a dislocated left thumb, hit a leadoff triple to right-center, with his drive one-hopping the wall.

Gordon scored on a single by third baseman Martin Prado, who advanced to third on a single to right by center fielder Christian Yelich. Prado scored on a groundout by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The first three batters in the Marlins’ lineup -- Gordon, Prado and Yelich -- combined for seven hits, including three by Prado. It was Prado’s seventh three-hit game of the season, but Gordon at the top of the lineup made a big difference.

“It was a long two weeks,” Gordon said of his time on the disabled list. “I‘m happy to be back and contributing. I was happy to hit that first pitch. I needed to get rid of the early jitters.”

The hits by Gordon, Prado and Yelich came three pitches in a row.

“They were aggressive,” Williams said. “Four of their seven base hits up until that point were first-pitch fastballs. And then, when they got runners on base, they were ultra aggressive.”

Yelich added an RBI single in the seventh.

A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save of the season, inducing a double-play grounder from third baseman Yunel Escobar to end the game, escaping a two-on jam. Setup relievers Bryan Morris and Carter Capps put up zeros in the seventh and eighth innings.

The loss went to Jordan Zimmermann (8-6), who allowed three runs in six innings.

“I was rolling,” Zimmermann said of his early work. “Then the sixth inning. Three pitches and three hits, and I had my hands full.”

Washington opened the scoring in the second inning. Right fielder Bryce Harper led off with a nine-pitch walk, advanced to third on first baseman Ryan Zimmerman’s double and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to right by catcher Wilson Ramos.

Miami tied the score in the fifth in similar fashion. Realmuto singled with one out, advanced to third on a single by right fielder Ichiro Suzuki and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to right by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings was happy with the win and just as happy about Gordon’s return.

“Welcome back Dee Gordon,” Jennings said. “It sure is nice to see him back at the top of the lineup.”

NOTES: Washington acquired RHP Jonathan Papelbon from the Phillies in exchange for Double-A RHP Nick Pivetta. Papelbon will become the closer, and RHP Drew Storen will move to a setup role. ... Marlins All-Star 2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) was activated off the disabled list. To create a roster spot, INF Donovan Solano went on paternity leave. ... Washington activated 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) and LF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) off the disabled list. Zimmerman had not played since June 9 and Werth since May 15. OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and INF Emmanuel Burriss was outrighted to Syracuse. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who pitched a no-hitter in 2013 and made the All-Star Game last season, underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery Tuesday. He finishes the year 0-4 with a 6.45 ERA.