Marlins take advantage of Nationals' miscues

MIAMI -- Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker won't blame rookie center fielder Trea Turner for misplaying two fly balls.

Baker knows that Turner, a natural shortstop, is playing out of position to help the team.

Still, Turner's issues led to three runs and the Miami Marlins used those mistakes to rally past the Nationals 4-3 on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Washington led 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth when Miami used a leadoff walk to Giancarlo Stanton and a bunt single by Justin Bour to mount a threat. Pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich then lined a 2-0 pitch to center, where Turner took a step in before attempting to retreat.

Too late -- Dietrich's shot went for a game-tying RBI double.

"That's a tough play for (even) a veteran center fielder," Baker said of the shot hit right at Turner. "Trea felt badly about it, but it is part of the learning process. You just hate to see it happen in a (close) game like this."

After Turner's mistake, Ichiro Suzuki got the go-ahead RBI on a groundout to second base, giving Miami a 4-3 lead. Washington second baseman Wilmer Difo tried to get Bour out at the plate, but his throw was wild to the right.

Turner, playing just his 34th major-league game in center, also took a bad route on Marcell Ozuna's triple in the second inning, leading to Miami's first run.

Both starting pitchers lasted less than five innings, and each got no-decisions.

Miami's Wei-Yin Chen, pitching his first game since he suffered an elbow injury on July 20, gave up four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He had shut out Washington on one hit and no walks through four innings before he fell apart.

The Nationals' A.J. Cole went four innings and allowed four hits, two walks and two runs.

"I didn't have my best stuff tonight," Cole said. "I fought to keep my team in the game."

Cole got off to a bad start when he allowed Stanton's homer in the second, putting Miami up 1-0. Stanton crushed an 84 mph breaking pitch to left, a blast that measured 448 feet.

Stanton leads Miami with 26 homers, but this was his first since he suffered a groin injury on Aug. 13. This was just his second start since the injury.

The Marlins made it 2-0 in the third. Ozuna tripled with two outs, lining the ball over the head of Turner, who also had trouble playing the carom. Ozuna scored when Christian Yelich hit a ground-rule double to left-center field.

In the fifth, Ryan Zimmerman and Chris Heisey hit one-out singles to set up Danny Espinosa, whose three-run homer knocked Chen out of the game.

It was Espinosa's 22nd homer of the season,setting a career high for the Washington shortstop.

The win went to reliever Brian Ellington (3-2), who pitched one scoreless inning. Former Marlins pitcher Mat Latos (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth, getting his 38th save of the season. He retired Daniel Murphy on a long fly ball to end the game. That drive to the edge of the warning track in right also ended Murphy's 14-game hitting streak that matched his career high.

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon made a key play for the first out in the ninth, throwing out pinch-runner Michael Taylor at third.

"I was just trying to get an out for A.J.," said Gordon, who went 0-for-4 as a hitter. "I didn't do much with the bat tonight. I wanted to help on defense."

Washington (88-62), which leads the New York Mets by eight games in the NL East, has lost three straight games.

The Marlins (75-75) climbed back to .500 but are still projected as having less than a 1 percent chance to make the playoffs as a wild-card team.

"This was a good win with us being on life support," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, alluding to his team's playoff chances. "If we can win every day, we force other teams to have to win. That's all we can really hope for at this point."

NOTES: Nationals RF Bryce Harper, a four-time All-Star and the NL MVP last year, was given a break and held out of Monday's starting lineup. He flied out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. On Sunday, he snapped a 0-for-17 skid with a single in his final at-bat. ... The Nationals are the only team in the NL this year with five players with at least 20 homers - Harper, C Wilson Ramos, 2B Daniel Murphy, SS Danny Espinosa and LF Jayson Werth. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley (finger) threw a simulated game on Monday. He hopes to return next week. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who has pitched 174 1/3 innings this season, will likely pitch just two more games this year -- Tuesday against the Nationals and Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins don't want to extend him too much past 180 innings in his first full year after elbow surgery.