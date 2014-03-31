Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals look to begin washing away the memory of a disappointing season when they open at the New York Mets on Monday, starting a three-game series. Many expected the Nationals to make a run at the World Series in 2013, but injuries and sloppy play contributed to a 52-56 record through July that dug too deep a hole. Washington hopes to get a healthy season out of All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper in the middle of lineup for first-year manager Matt Williams.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg faces a New York lineup that did not undergo as big a change as many thought it would in the offseason. Curtis Granderson and Chris Young add to an improved outfield for the Mets, but players such as Travis d’Arnaud and Ike Davis need to get off to good starts for the Mets to be competitive. Captain David Wright leads the Mets’ offense after batting at least .300 for the seventh time in the last nine seasons.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2013: 8-9, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (2013: 12-11, 3.62)

Strasburg could be ready for a big season after pitching in some bad luck in 2013 and throwing 19 2/3 strong innings in the spring, yielding only four runs. The 25-year-old has struck out 504 in the first 434 1/3 frames of his career and opponents are batting .216 against him. Strasburg is 2-1 in four lifetime outings against the Mets with a 1.88 ERA over 24 innings.

Gee rebounded from a 2-6 start to have a strong 2013 campaign, recording ERAs of 2.88 or better in June, July and August. The 27-year-old right-hander had more wins (eight) on the road, but pitched to only a 2.75 ERA at home while managing only four wins in 15 starts. Gee is 7-3 lifetime – 4-2 last year -- against the Nationals in 12 outings with a 3.04 ERA over 77 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington boasted five players with at least 20 homers last season, including Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, Jayson Werth, Ian Desmond and Adam LaRoche.

2. Mets LF Eric Young Jr. stole 38 bases in 91 games last season after being acquired from Colorado.

3. The Nationals won 12 of 19 meetings in 2013, including a 7-3 mark at New York.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 1