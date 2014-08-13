Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals look to extend their remarkable dominance at Citi Field on Wednesday, when they continue their three-game set against the fading New York Mets. Washington moved a season-high five games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the National League East with a 7-1 win in Tuesday’s series opener, while New York has fallen 8 1/2 games out of first. The Nationals have won nine consecutive games at Citi Field, outscoring the Mets 67-18 during the streak.

Washington is hoping Jayson Werth can avoid a trip to the disabled list after he missed Tuesday’s game due to an inflamed right shoulder. Rookie Michael Taylor belted a two-run homer in his major-league debut while starting in place of Werth, who is awaiting the results of an MRI. The Nationals have won eight of their 10 meetings with the Mets this season, but they haven’t figured out how to slow down Daniel Murphy, who is 15-for-33 against Washington this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (7-5, 3.06 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (11-9, 3.97)

Zimmermann recorded his third straight quality start by holding the Mets to three runs over 6 1/3 innings on Thursday. The winningest pitcher in Nationals history has a 2.03 ERA in his first two starts this month after going winless with a 4.22 ERA in four July outings. Murphy is 16-for-44 with three homers against Zimmermann, who is 5-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 career starts against New York - including six solid innings in a 3-1 win on May 18.

Colon became the third Dominican-born pitcher to win 200 games last Friday, when he yielded one run over eight innings against Philadelphia. The 41-year-old has won three of his last four starts and walked two or fewer batters in 49 of his last 53 outings. Ian Desmond has two homers in six at-bats while Denard Span is 0-for-10 against Colon, who is 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA in four career starts against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright is 14-for-46 during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Washington is 55-7 when scoring four or more runs.

3. New York CF Juan Lagares is hitting .352 (19-for-54) over his last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2