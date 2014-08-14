Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals attempt to set a franchise record as they vie for their 11th consecutive road victory against the New York Mets on Thursday. The Nationals continued to make themselves at home at Citi Field, belting four homers in a series-opening win before Asdrubal Cabrera went deep in a 3-2 triumph on Wednesday. Washington, which has won 24 of 28 in Queens, sits five games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the National League East.

The Nationals have won five of seven overall and nine of their 11 meetings with the Mets. David Wright collected two singles in each of the first two contests of the series and is riding a 12-game hitting streak. The veteran has struggled versus Thursday starter Stephen Strasburg, going 3-for-12 with five strikeouts in his career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (8-10, 3.68 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (4-4, 3.54)

Strasburg suffered his fourth loss in five outings on Friday after tying a career high by allowing seven runs on as many hits in five innings in a 7-6 setback to the Braves. The 26-year-old served up four homers to match his sum total of the previous seven games. Strasburg, who owns a 2-1 career mark versus New York, struck out 10 but walked away with a no-decision after yielding four runs in six innings against the club on March 31.

Gee pitched well in a pair of no-decisions after dropping his previous three contests. The 28-year-old deserved a better fate in his last outing, allowing one solo homer and two other hits in seven innings against Philadelphia on Saturday. Gee owns a 7-3 career mark versus Washington but also yielded four runs on as many hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn a no-decision on March 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has belted 10 homers at Citi Field this season - the most by any visiting team.

2. New York C Travis d‘Arnaud is 9-for-27 (.333) with three homers and seven runs scored in his last eight games.

3. The Nationals, who then were known as the Montreal Expos, also won 10 in a row at the Chicago Cubs from 1982-83.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Nationals 2