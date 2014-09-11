Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals have seized control of the National League East, but they have one last major obstacle to navigate when they kick off an 11-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series at the New York Mets on Thursday. The Nationals hold an eight-game division lead over Atlanta after taking two of three from the Braves and are in a virtual tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL. Washington has won five in a row versus the Mets, outscoring them 26-8.

New York is still in the playoff hunt, sitting 5 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot after winning four straight and seven of eight. The Mets posted back-to-back shutout wins in a three-game sweep of Colorado, but the schedule gets much tougher with Miami following the Nationals on the 10-game homestand before they hit the road for six contests at Atlanta and Washington. New York managed only seven runs in sweeping the Rockies and must go the rest of the way without injured captain David Wright.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Tanner Roark (12-10, 2.97 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (13-11, 3.96)

Roark closed July by winning four consecutive outings and allowing a total of four runs, but he has won only once since and will be trying to snap a three-start losing streak. Roark allowed three runs and six hits over six innings versus Philadelphia last time out and yielded a home run for the third start in a row. The 27-year-old beat the Mets twice this season and has won all three career starts against them.

Colon has alternated wins and losses over his last seven starts after limiting Cincinnati to two runs over seven innings in his last turn. Colon was a hard-luck loser at home against Washington on Aug. 13 despite striking out eight and permitting one earned run over seven frames in a 3-2 setback. Denard Span is hitless in 10 at-bats against Colon, but Ian Desmond is 4-for-9 with a pair of home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Jayson Werth is batting .386 against New York this season.

2. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy, shifted to third when Wright was shut down for the year, has hit safely in seven straight games.

3. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon (illness) and SS Desmond (back tightness) sat out Wednesday’s series finale against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2