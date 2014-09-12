Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals haven’t just made themselves at home at Citi Field - they may as well collect their mail, meet the neighbors and build a white picket fence to boot. Washington vies for its 13th consecutive victory and 27th in 31 visits to Queens when it plays the second contest of its four-game series versus the New York Mets on Friday. Adam LaRoche continued his sizzling stretch by joining Anthony Rendon with a two-run homer as the Nationals cruised to a 6-2 triumph in the opener.

LaRoche is 11-for-28 with five homers, 15 RBIs and eight runs scored in his last eight games for Washington, which has outscored New York by an 80-23 margin at Citi Field since June 30, 2013. The Nationals moved 8 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the National League East and reduced their magic number to nine for clinching their second division title in three years. The Mets saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt and reside 6 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh in the race for the second wild card with 17 contests remaining on their schedule.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 3.78 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (6-7, 3.74)

Gonzalez won his second straight start after allowing two runs on five hits in six innings of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. The 28-year-old remained in control of the contest and did not issue a walk for the first time this season. Gonzalez owns a 6-3 career mark versus the Mets but permitted four runs on six hits over as many frames in a 6-1 setback in his last meeting on Aug. 5.

Gee saw his two-start winning streak come to an end after yielding two runs on seven hits in as many innings of a 2-1 setback to Cincinnati on Saturday. The 28-year-old has fared well versus Washington, although he allowed four runs on as many hits over six frames in a 4-1 loss on Aug. 14. Although Gee has dropped six of his last eight decisions, he has worked at least five innings in each of his starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has belted 31 homers in its last 12 road games versus New York. Conversely, the Mets have six in that span.

2. New York 3B Daniel Murphy suffered a contusion on his left wrist on Thursday. X-rays were negative, but his availability for Friday’s contest was unknown.

3. Rendon had three hits on Thursday but is 2-for-20 versus Gee in his career.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 3