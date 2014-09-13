Preview: Nationals at Mets

After snapping their 12-game home losing streak against the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets look to gain the advantage in the four-game series when the division rivals play the third contest at Citi Field on Saturday. New York has won five of its last six to remain within 6 1/2 games of Pittsburgh in the race for the second wild card in the National League with 14 contests remaining on its schedule. Eric Young Jr., who recorded two hits and scored twice in Friday’s 4-3 win, is a sizzling 7-for-11 in his last three games.

Despite falling to the Mets for the third time in 14 meetings, Washington trimmed its magic number to eight in its bid to clinch the NL East title and holds a commanding 8 1/2-game lead over Atlanta. Anthony Rendon has gone 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in each contest of the series. The 24-year-old is 4-for-11 in his career versus Saturday starter Zack Wheeler.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (13-6, 2.53 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (10-9, 3.38)

Fister snapped a three-start losing streak with a splendid outing on Monday, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 triumph over the Braves. The 30-year-old has dominated the Mets in three career meetings, permitting just two runs in 20 2/3 frames for a 0.44 ERA while registering a 1.11 WHIP. After allowing one run in 7 1/3 frames of a 7-1 victory over New York on Aug. 6, Fister yielded seven hits over seven scoreless innings in a 7-1 win six days later.

Wheeler recorded his seventh triumph in eight decisions as he permitted one run on five hits in six innings of a 4-3 triumph over Cincinnati on Sunday. The 24-year-old dropped his first two meetings with the Nationals this season before allowing one run in 6 2/3 frames of a 6-1 victory on Aug. 5. Wheeler continues to struggle with his control, however, issuing multiple walks in each of his last nine trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche is 3-for-6 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in the series. He also walked on four occasions on Friday.

2. New York CF Juan Lagares, who had the go-ahead RBI double on Friday, has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 outings.

3. The Nationals have won 42 of their last 55 meetings with the Mets - including 26 of 31 at Citi Field.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Mets 1