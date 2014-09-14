Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals are closing in on the National League East title, and their dominance over the New York Mets has played a big part in it. The Nationals improved to 12-3 against New York this season on Saturday and carry a 9 1/2-game lead and a magic number of six for clinching the division into Sunday’s finale of a four-game series with the host Mets. Washington’s Anthony Rendon is having a torrid series, going 10-for-15 with two homers and five runs scored.

Saturday’s loss dropped New York to 1-13 in its last 14 home games against the Nationals and left it 6 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card with 13 to play. Juan Lagares is 5-for-7 in the series and has hit safely in 11 of 13 overall for New York, which still faces a six-game road trip against division rivals Atlanta and Washington. Jonathon Niese takes the mound Sunday against Jordan Zimmermann, who is unbeaten since the All-Star break.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (11-5, 2.93 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-10, 3.59)

Zimmermann beat Atlanta last time out, allowing four runs (two earned) over six innings to improve to 5-0 in his last 10 starts. The 28-year-old faced the Mets in back-to-back outings during his unbeaten run, giving up three runs over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision before winning at New York with an unearned run over 6 1/3 frames on Aug. 18. He has permitted three earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts.

Niese did not factor in the decision last time out despite limiting Colorado to one run over 6 2/3 innings. Niese has not fared well in losing both starts against the Nationals this season, permitting a season high-tying six runs in six innings on Aug. 6 and lasting only four frames while giving up five runs (three earned) on May 16. Washington’s Jayson Werth is 8-for-25 lifetime against Niese.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals SS Ian Desmond became the fourth shortstop in league history with three straight seasons of 20 homers and 20 stolen bases.

2. Mets RHP Vic Black has allowed a run in each of his last four relief appearances.

3. Nationals CF Denard Span has hit safely in six straight and 11 of 12 games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2