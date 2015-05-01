Preview: Nationals at Mets

A high-octane pitching matchup is on tap as the New York Mets send ace right-hander Matt Harvey to the mound against Max Scherzer and the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday in the second of a four-game series. Harvey looks to win for the fifth time in as many starts and put an end to New York’s three-game losing streak.

Washington ended the Mets’ perfect 10-0 start at home with an 8-2 victory in the series opener and goes for its fourth consecutive victory behind Scherzer, who signed a seven-year, $210 million contract in the offseason. Bryce Harper had three RBIs for the Nationals, who have amassed 34 runs over their last three games. However, center fielder Denard Span (soreness) exited in the sixth inning after going 7-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs over his previous two games and will sit out Friday. Washington has owned New York at Citi Field, winning 15 of the last 16 meetings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (1-2, 1.26 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-0, 3.04)

Scherzer skipped his last turn due to a thumb injury sustained in his previous outing, a loss in which he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings versus St. Louis. Scherzer has a losing record despite permitting only four earned runs while striking out 29 and walking four in his four starts. Scherzer dominated the Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 24, 2013, striking out 11 and giving up three hits in six scoreless innings.

There were concerns over Harvey’s availability in his last start due to a mild ankle sprain, but he limited the Yankees to two runs in a season-high 8 2/3 innings to earn his fourth straight victory. Like Scherzer, Harvey owns a stellar strikeout-to-walk ratio, fanning 31 while issuing three free passes over 26 2/3 innings. Harvey struck out nine and held Washington to four hits over six scoreless innings in his season debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. National C Wilson Ramos drove in a pair of runs Thursday and extended his hitting streak to six games.

2. The Mets placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 15-day disabled list and said 3B David Wright will remain on the DL for at least another week.

3. Harper has reached base in a career-high 16 straight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2