Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets own the best home record in the majors at 11-1, but they haven’t beaten the Washington Nationals in back-to-back games at Citi Field in nearly four years. New York will have a chance to end that lengthy drought dating to May 18-19, 2011 when they host the Nationals in the third of a four-game set on Saturday night.

Ace Matt Harvey pitched seven scoreless innings as the Mets halted a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Washington on Friday. It was only the second home win for New York in 17 meetings versus the Nationals, who had amassed 34 runs in winning their previous three games. Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez takes a 5-1 record with a 1.88 ERA in eight career starts at Citi Field into Saturday’s matchup. He’ll be opposed by fellow lefty Jonathon Niese, who has won both his home starts this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-2, 5.01 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (2-1, 2.74)

Gonzalez followed up his best outing - six scoreless innings against St. Louis - with a dud, getting knocked around for six runs and 10 hits over five-plus innings despite a season-high eight strikeouts. He pitched at least six innings in his first three turns, but struggling with his control, walking 10 and striking out 14 in 18 1/3 frames. He has limited the Mets to a .192 batting average against in 13 starts.

After opening the season with three straight solid efforts, Niese was hit hard by the New York Yankees on Sunday night, permitting six runs (four earned) on eight hits over five innings. He won his previous two starts, limiting Atlanta to one runs over 6 2/3 innings on April 26 and Philadelphia to one run in 6 1/3 innings six days earlier. Niese is 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 10 starts versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper has reached base in 17 straight games, a career high.

2. Mets RHP Jeurys Familia has converted all 10 save opportunities.

3. Nationals CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out Friday and his status is uncertain for Saturday’s matchup.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Nationals 3