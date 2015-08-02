Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the National League East on Sunday night when they host the division-leading Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game series. The Mets have recorded a pair of one-run victories and can post their first three-game sweep of Washington since May 25-27, 2009.

Lucas Duda overshadowed the New York debut of newly acquired Yoenis Cespedes (0-for-3) by continuing his power surge with a pair of solo homers and a tiebreaking RBI double following an intentional walk to Cespedes. Duda has eight blasts over his past seven games and took over the major-league lead with a fifth multi-homer game. Shortstop Ian Desmond, who was 5-for-9 in a three-game series against the Mets last month, had a two-run single as the Nationals failed to score more than a pair of runs for the fifth time in six games. Washington right-hander Jordan Zimmermann attempts to prevent a sweep as he opposes New York rookie Noah Syndergaard.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (5-5, 2.70)

Zimmermann did not factor in the decision after giving up three runs in seven innings versus the Mets on July 22 and was saddled with a loss six days later after he was reached for three runs over six innings at Miami. Zimmermann won his last three starts heading into the All-Star break but is winless over his last three turns. He beat the Mets with six innings of one-run ball in his season debut to improve to 8-5 against them.

Syndergaard was perfect through six innings in his last start and wound up tossing eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 4-0 victory over San Diego. He did not factor in the decision in his previous turn versus Zimmermann and the Nationals despite giving up one run over five innings, a start marred by a season-high five walks. Syndergaard has been superb at home with a 5-1 record and 1.46 ERA in seven starts at Citi Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes won the 2013 Home Run Derby at Citi Field, beating Washington’s Bryce Harper in the final.

2. Nationals CF Denard Span (back) swung a bat and threw in the outfield for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

3. The Mets sent rookie OF Michael Conforto to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a roster spot for Cespedes.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Nationals 3