Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets look to avoid limping into the postseason when they host the division-rival Washington Nationals on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both clubs. The National League East-champion Mets are slumping at the wrong time, as they’ve followed a four-game sweep at Cincinnati with five consecutive losses - including a doubleheader against Washington on Saturday that featured Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer’s second no-hitter of the season in the nightcap.

The slide put an end to New York’s hopes of gaining home-field advantage versus the NL West-winning Los Angeles Dodgers in their Division Series matchup, which will begin next week in Los Angeles. The Mets - who have totaled one run in their last three contests - have failed to register a hit on two occasions in 2015, also falling victim to San Francisco’s Chris Heston at home on June 9. Washington, which was picked by many to win the NL East this year, improved to 3-2 on its season-ending six-game road trip by winning both games of Saturday’s twinbill. The Nationals would take great pleasure in sweeping the three-game series in New York after the Mets accomplished the feat in Washington in early September to all but secure the division title.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (4-7, 4.63 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (14-8, 2.60)

Roark fell to 0-3 in five starts since rejoining the rotation despite giving up only two runs in 6 2/3 innings at Atlanta on Tuesday. The native of Illinois, who turns 29 on Monday, has not won since allowing two runs in 4 1/3 frames of relief against San Francisco on July 4. Roark has been perfect versus New York in his career, going 5-0 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 games (five starts).

DeGrom rebounded from a rough outing against Miami by limiting Cincinnati to one run and five hits over six innings of a win at Cincinnati on Sept. 27. The 27-year-old Floridian, who has lost two straight turns at home, does not figure to go deep into Sunday’s contest as he will get the call in Game 1 of the NLDS versus Los Angeles. DeGrom improved to 2-2 in six career starts against the Nationals on Sept. 9, when he allowed two runs over seven frames at Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals C Wilson Ramos became the 14th catcher in major-league history to be behind the plate for three no-hitters, catching both of Scherzer’s gems this year as well as Jordan Zimmermann’s last season.

2. New York has scored in just one of its last 35 innings.

3. Washington OF Bryce Harper needs one RBI on Sunday to become the first National to drive in 100 runs since Adam LaRoche in 2012.

PREDICTION: Mets 8, Nationals 5