Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets kicked off their three-game set with a stirring pitching matchup and will wrap it up with another marquee duel on the mound. Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg takes an unblemished record into Thursday’s rubber match of the series against Matt Harvey and the host Mets.

Strasburg, making his second appearance since signing a seven-year, $175 million extension, is 6-0 overall and a perfect 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in four road starts. Washington coasted to a 7-1 victory Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak in which in had managed a total of two runs. Harvey is still struggling to develop any consistency and will attempt to bounce back from his worst start of the season for New York, which has dropped five of its last six. Harvey has owned Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, holding the reigning National League MVP hitless in 20 career at-bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (6-0, 2.95 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (3-5, 4.93)

Strasburg remained undefeated with six innings of three-run ball against Miami on Saturday while posting his seventh consecutive start with at least seven strikeouts. Strasburg has not been as sharp in his last two turns, surrendering a total of three homers and walking six batters, but Washington has provided him with at least five runs in seven straight outings. Strasburg is 4-3 with a 2.78 ERA against New York, which is batting .211 against him.

After stringing together four consecutive decent starts, Harvey was rocked for five runs on a season-high 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss at Colorado on Friday. He won his previous turn by striking out 10 and giving up two runs on four hits over six innings at San Diego on May 8. Ryan Zimmerman and Jayson Werth are a combined 8-for-36 against Harvey, who is 3-3 with a 1.77 ERA and .197 batting average against in 10 starts versus the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon is 10-for-28 over the past eight games.

2. Mets LHP Steven Matz said he is ready to make his start Friday after throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday.

3. Werth stretched his hitting streak to four games by reaching base five times to match a career high.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Nationals 2