Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets attempt to draw closer to first place in the National League East when they continue their four-game home set against the division-leading Washington Nationals on Friday. New York climbed within three games of Washington with a wild 9-7 triumph in the series opener, belting four home runs while overcoming 4-1 and 6-4 deficits.

Jose Reyes launched a solo shot, his first in three games since returning to the Mets, while Wilmer Flores put the club ahead for good in the fifth inning with a three-run blast - his third homer in two contests and fifth in as many games. Thursday's setback was the third in four games for Washington, which has dropped eight of its last nine on the road. The Nationals entered the series with a 6-3 record against the Mets this season, including a three-game sweep at home from June 27-29 during which they outscored New York 20-6. Daniel Murphy continued to haunt his former team, going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday to improve to 17-for-40 (.425) with five blasts and 14 RBIs over the first 10 games of the season series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN, WUSA 9 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (11-0, 2.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 2.41)

Strasburg was brilliant in his first start following a stint on the disabled list, striking out five while walking four over 6 2/3 hitless innings in a victory against Cincinnati on Sunday. The 27-year-old native of San Diego has allowed fewer than two runs in 10 of his 15 outings this season and has registered 123 strikeouts against only 28 walks in 99 2/3 frames. Strasburg improved to 6-3 in 11 career turns against New York after back-to-back triumphs in May during which he gave up three runs and 10 hits with 21 strikeouts and three walks in 12 2/3 innings.

Syndergaard did not allow a bone spur in his elbow to affect his performance Sunday, as he limited the Chicago Cubs to one run on seven hits while striking out eight over seven innings in the victory. The 23-year-old Texan has won seven of his last eight decisions, yielding fewer than three runs in six of the triumphs. Syndergaard was tagged for five runs on seven hits and three walks over three frames in a loss at Washington on June 27 after scattering five hits and striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings in a home victory against the Nationals on May 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RHP Matt Harvey, who is on the disabled list with symptoms consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome, is considering season-ending surgery.

2. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman sat out the series opener due to undisclosed soreness and is listed as day-to-day.

3. New York RHP Zack Wheeler, who still is battling his way back from Tommy John surgery, has suffered "a couple of minor setbacks," according to GM Sandy Alderson, and his return remains unknown.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 2