Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets received the news they were dreading, learning on Friday that right-hander Matt Harvey will undergo season-ending surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. Scheduled to start Saturday's matchup against the visiting Washington Nationals, Harvey will be replaced by Logan Verrett in the third of a four-game set.

Harvey's injury wasn't the only jolt to New York's staff -- All-Star right-hander Noah Syndergaard, already pitching with a bone spur in his elbow, exited Friday's 3-1 loss in the fifth inning due to "arm fatigue." If that wasn't enough of a double whammy for the Mets to absorb, All-Star left fielder Yoenis Cespedes also left Friday's contest with a strained right quadriceps. Clint Robinson homered for the second straight game and Daniel Murphy continued to torment his former team with an RBI double as Washington moved four games ahead of New York in the National League East. Max Scherzer, named on Friday to replace teammate Stephen Strasburg in the All-Star Game, looks to continue his dominating run when he faces New York for the second time in 11 days.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (9-6, 3.21 ERA) vs. Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-5, 4.01)

Scherzer was a hard-luck loser last time out despite permitting one run on four hits over six innings in a 1-0 setback against Milwaukee. Scherzer dominated the Mets in his previous turn, striking out 10 in 7 1/3 scoreless innings to avenge a 2-0 loss at Citi Field on May 17 in which he also fanned 10. Having allowed one run or fewer in five of his last six starts, Scherzer must be wary of Curtis Granderson (8-for-24, two homers).

Whether Verrett will be the long-term solution following Harvey's injury is unclear, but he has experience in high-leverage situations as a spot starter. His last start was against the Nationals on June 29, when he took the loss after permitting two runs over five innings. He was knocked around by Milwaukee and Colorado in his previous two starts, but stepped in earlier in the season with 12 scoreless innings versus Miami and Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Murphy is 18-for-44 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games against the Mets this season.

2. Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, 43, was named as an All-Star replacement for San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner.

3. The Nationals placed 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 15-day disabled list with a strain of his left rib cage.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 3