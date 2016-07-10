Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals have a chance to push their lead in the National League East to six games heading into the All-Star break. The Nationals attempt to do just that and earn a series win when they visit the second-place New York Mets in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday.

The Mets took the series opener on Thursday but are rapidly losing players to injury while watching playoff hero Daniel Murphy perform at an All-Star level for Washington. New York added All-Star right-hander Noah Syndergaard and slugger Yoenis Cespedes to its injury list on Friday and did not have enough without Cespedes in the lineup to make a dent in Nationals star Max Scherzer during Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Murphy is batting .438 with six home runs and 19 in 12 games against the Mets, which elected to let the All-Star second baseman leave in free agency over the winter. Murphy leads the majors in hitting with a .349 batting average and is 1-for-3 with a single in his career against New York lefty Steven Matz, who is scheduled to start on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. TBS, MASN (Washington), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (4-8, 4.79 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (7-4, 3.34)

Gonzalez is 1-7 in his last nine starts and has seen his ERA rise nearly three runs from 1.86 to 4.79 in that span. That ERA actually came down a bit on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a loss to Milwaukee. Gonzalez won at New York with six strong innings on May 18 but was lit up for seven runs on 10 hits in five frames against the Mets on May 23.

Matz is one of several New York pitchers struggling of late and is 0-3 in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old is pitching through elbow discomfort and could not get enough help from his offense to come out with a win on Tuesday, when he held Miami to two runs over seven innings. Matz posted one of his best starts at Washington on May 25, striking out seven and walking one while scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes (quad) will not play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game but could be available to pinch hit on Sunday.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson recorded multiple hits in three of the last four games.

3. Washington RHP Joe Ross (shoulder) threw on flat ground Saturday and will throw a bullpen session during the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 3