Preview: Nationals at Mets

The New York Mets seemed to be turning things around with a recent 9-2 stretch, but they've since endured a couple of difficult days. The Mets will try for a much-needed victory when they host the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the continuation of a three-game series between the National League East rivals.

New York's hot streak ended with Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in which star right-hander Jacob deGrom struggled before leaving the dugout while signalling for a trainer. The Mets, who announced before that loss that second baseman Neil Walker was out for the season with back surgery, revealed Friday that deGrom would miss his next start due to elbow inflammation, and then they went out and lost the opener to the Nationals 4-1. Washington's fourth consecutive win gave it a commanding 10 1/2-game lead over the second-place Mets in the division and it kept New York two games behind the second wild-card spot. One of a handful of rotation fill-ins for New York this season, Robert Gsellman, will make his second career start opposite Nationals righty Tanner Roark.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (14-7, 2.87 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (1-1, 3.72)

Roark will be attempting to tie his career high for victories (15 in 2014) after picking up No. 14 in dominant fashion Monday at Philadelphia. He limited the Phillies to four hits and struck out five in seven scoreless innings, finishing August with a 4-1 mark and a 2.56 ERA in six starts. The 29-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 13 career games (seven starts) against the Mets.

Gsellman suffered the loss in his first career start after giving up four runs in six innings against Philadelphia on Sunday. He was victorious five days earlier in his big league debut, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen against St. Louis. The California native has allowed nine hits - six singles and three doubles - in his first 9 2/3 frames at the major-league level.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has won seven of the last eight meetings.

2. Nationals IF/OF Trea Turner has multiple hits in eight of the last nine games in which he has had a plate appearance.

3. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera has homered in consecutive games and has six long balls in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 3