Preview: Nationals at Mets

One day after Robert Gsellman earned his second career victory, the New York Mets turn to another rookie Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals. Seth Lugo takes the mound looking to duplicate Gsellman’s effort after the 23-year-old helped the Mets pull within one game of St. Louis for the second NL Wild Card spot with six strong innings in Saturday’s 3-1 win.

Washington saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, although it still has a commanding 9 1/2-game lead over the second-place Mets in the NL East. Nationals center fielder Trea Turner was 0-for-5 on Saturday after being named NL Rookie of the Month for August, when he hit .357 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 28 games. Even with its most recent loss, Washington has won seven of the last nine meetings against the Mets, who are hoping that Saturday’s production is a sign of things to come for struggling outfielders Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson. Conforto started in place of Jay Bruce and lined a two-out double in the second inning, while Granderson belted a two-run single in the third, snapping an 0-for-22 streak with runners in scoring position.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Reynaldo Lopez (2-2, 5.33 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (2-2, 2.60)

Lopez takes the mound in place of ace Max Scherzer, who is being given an extra day of rest and will start Monday’s series opener against Atlanta. The 22-year-old Dominican is hoping to bounce back from a rough outing on Aug. 23, when he allowed six runs (four earned) over 2 2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to Baltimore. The rookie had impressed in his previous two starts, yielding a total of three runs (two earned) with 13 strikeouts over 14 innings in back-to-back wins over Atlanta.

Lugo has made a seamless transition from the bullpen while going 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his last three starts and provided much-needed help for the Mets’ injury-plagued starting rotation. The 26-year-old rookie allowed two runs over six innings and retired the final eight batters he faced in last Tuesday’s 7-4 victory over Miami. Lugo has pitched well at Citi Field, going 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA in six games (one start).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 32-18 when they hit a home run at Citi Field this season.

2. Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow) could return when eligible to come off the disabled list next week.

3. Mets RHP Rafael Montero will start Tuesday against Cincinnati in place of RHP Jacob deGrom, who is being skipped because of elbow inflammation.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Nationals 4