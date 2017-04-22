Preview: Nationals at Mets

Jacob deGrom is receiving an extra day of rest - albeit an unwanted one - when his scheduled start against the Washington Nationals on Friday night was pushed back because of a stiff neck. DeGrom goes for his first win of the season Saturday afternoon when New York continues its three-game series against the visiting Nationals.

The ailment for deGrom is just the latest in a litany of physical issues for the Mets, who placed Wilmer Flores and Lucas Duda on the disabled list Friday and will be without slugger Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) for a few days. Curtis Granderson, 8-for-56 entering the series, showed signs of breaking out of his slumber with a pair of hits and his first homer of the season. Washington rattled off its fifth consecutive victory and handed New York its sixth loss in seven games despite a patchwork lineup of its own, although shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman are expected to start Saturday. Bryce Harper, who doubled and scored the winning run in the 11th inning Friday, has five homers and 12 RBIs in his last five games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio González (1-0, 1.33 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.89)

Gonzalez has recorded three straight quality starts and permitted only three earned runs after taking a no-decision against Philadelphia last time out, giving up two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. He beat St. Louis with seven strong innings on April 11, allowing one earned run, and tossed six scoreless innings in his season debut. The veteran is 11-5 with a 3.04 ERA against the Mets - his most victories against any opponent.

DeGrom, who had his 2016 season cut short to undergo surgery to repair the ulnar nerve in his right elbow, has shown no adverse effects from the procedure in his first three starts. The 28-year-old deGrom owns a sparking 0.84 WHIP and has registered 22 strikeouts in 19 innings, including 13 his last time out at Miami. DeGrom has split four decisions versus Washington, but must be wary of Bryce Harper (7-of-18).

WALK-OFFS

1. In addition to the power numbers, Harper is 12-for-19 with nine runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. The Mets recalled INF T.J. Rivera and LHP Sean Gilmartin, who will start if deGrom's issues persist.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy had his 19-game hitting streak against the Mets snapped Friday - the longest ever for a player against his former team.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 2