Nats overcome deficits, injuries, top Mets in 10

NEW YORK -- Ten innings, three deficits overcome, two injury scares for middle-of-the-order hitters and one win.

Just the way the Washington Nationals’ Matt Williams envisioned his major league managerial debut unfolding, right?

“Lots of stuff,” Williams said with a grin Monday afternoon after the Nationals outlasted the New York Mets 9-7 in a wild, 10-inning season opener for both teams at Citi Field. “That’s good. Right in the thick of it. That was fun.”

The Nationals trailed 3-0 in the first and 4-2 in the second, but center fielder Denard Span had game-tying RBIs in the seventh and ninth inning before Washington scored four runs in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Ian Desmond and a three-run homer by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Washington ended up needing the insurance provided by Rendon. In the bottom of the 10th, Mets third baseman David Wright laced a two-out, two-run homer before left-hander Jerry Blevins struck out right fielder Curtis Granderson to end the three-hour, 47-minute marathon.

“I have a stomachache right now,” Williams said, “which is probably pretty normal.”

The nerve-racking moments began early for Williams -- the former All-Star third baseman who spent the past four seasons on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ coaching staff -- as the Nationals fell behind in the first and saw left fielder Bryce Harper crumple to the ground after he was kneed in the head by Mets second baseman Eric Young during a second-inning double play.

Harper passed concussion tests and remained in the game, but catcher and cleanup hitter Wilson Ramos left in the seventh inning with a sore left hand. Initial X-rays were negative, but Ramos will see the Nationals’ hand specialist during Tuesday’s off day.

While Williams could certainly do without the injury worries, he hopes the resiliency his team displayed Monday becomes commonplace as Washington pursues its first World Series appearance in the franchise’s 46-season history.

“That’s what we want to have as our DNA, that we never give up and we never give in,” Williams said. “They proved that today. We have the kind of folks on this club that can do that.”

First baseman Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a half-inning after Mets left fielder Andrew Brown’s three-run blast off Stephen Strasburg.

Mets starter Dillon Gee retired 15 in a row following LaRoche’s homer, but the Nationals chased Gee during a game-tying rally in the seventh in which Washington scored two runs off two hits (including an RBI double by Rendon) and three walks -- including back-to-back four-pitch walks by pinch hitter Nate McLouth and Span off relievers Carlos Torres and Scott Rice.

The Mets went ahead 5-4 on center fielder Juan Lagares’ leadoff homer in the bottom of the eighth, but Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond singled on the first pitch he saw from closer Bobby Parnell in the top of the ninth. With two outs, pinch hitter Danny Espinosa kept the inning alive by working an eight-pitch walk before Span doubled on the next pitch to score Desmond.

The Nationals finally took the lead in the 10th, which began with leadoff singles by right fielder Jayson Werth and catcher Jose Lobaton off right-hander Jeurys Familia (0-1).

“We’ve been trying to define ourselves,” Span said. “Just an all-around good win. It’s only the first game, but good teams find a way to win like that. So hopefully that’s a good sign.”

Right-hander Aaron Barrett earned the win for the Nationals in his major league debut by throwing a perfect ninth. Rendon, the lone Nationals player with two hits, tied a career high with four RBIs, while LaRoche and Desmond both scored three runs.

“Man, I‘m not sure that’s the way you draw it up on Opening Day with the extra innings, but great game,” LaRoche said. “It was nice to scramble back. Right out of the gate, we’re down 3-0. Went down a couple times and kept fighting back. Just some great at-bats.”

Wright had three hits and two runs, and Lagares had two hits and three runs as the Mets -- who are looking to end a streak of five consecutive losing seasons -- lost on Opening Day for just the second time in eight years.

“You never like to lose Opening Day,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “This is one game out of 162. We’ve got to remember that. Even in the (10th) inning, David hit that two-run homer. Shows you guys go up there and we’re going to grind it out. We’ve just got to do a better job of coming out and shutting the game down when we had a chance.”

Strasburg allowed four runs -- all in the first two innings -- on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings. He struck out eight of the final 15 batters he faced.

Gee allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings.

NOTES: The Mets had two late scratches. 2B Daniel Murphy missed the game to be with his wife, who is giving birth to their first child in Florida. Eric Young, originally penciled in as the left fielder, started in Murphy’s place. OF Chris Young, who hit a team-high .327 during spring training, missed the game due to a right quad strain. Andrew Brown drew the start in left field. ... The Nationals/Expos franchise improved to 22-24 on Opening Day, while the Mets fell to 34-19 -- the best Opening Day winning percentage of any team. ... RHP Dillon Gee became the 23rd pitcher to start on Opening Day for the Mets. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg made his third straight Opening Day start for the Nationals. He is the fourth pitcher in team history to make at least three consecutive season-opening starts. ... Mets manager Terry Collins, who turns 65 on May 27, is the oldest manager in baseball. He began 2013 as the fifth-oldest, but Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel, Jim Leyland and Dusty Baker all retired or were fired last season. ... Nationals manager Matt Williams is one of four rookie managers, along with the Detroit Tigers’ Brad Ausmus, Cincinnati Reds’ Bryan Price and the Chicago Cubs’ Rick Renteria.