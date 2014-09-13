Mets finally beat Nationals at Citi Field

NEW YORK -- The 1990 M.C. Hammer hit “U Can’t Touch This” blared inside the New York Mets’ locker room Friday night. Contrary to what the Mets might have thought, the song was not topping the charts the last time they beat the Washington Nationals.

The Mets finally beat the Nationals at Citi Field on Friday night, when center fielder Juan Lagares snapped a fifth-inning tie with an RBI double and a trio of pitchers threw 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball in relief of winning right-hander Dillon Gee in the Mets’ 4-3 victory.

The Mets’ win snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Nationals at Citi Field, the longest home losing streak the Mets have ever endured against a single opponent. The Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 10 straight times at Shea Stadium from June 12, 1991 through Sept. 1, 1992.

“We’ve played them good, they’re just really tough,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of the Nationals, who mounted comeback wins in four of their first seven games at Citi Field this season. “There’s been a lot of nights where we’ve had them late in the game and they come back and do some big damage against us. But it was a good win tonight for us, for sure.”

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, when catcher Travis d‘Arnaud doubled with the bases loaded to bring home left fielder Eric Young and Lagares as well as first baseman Lucas Duda, who scored when Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos dropped the ball as he tried to tag Duda.

The Nationals appeared ready to torment the Mets again when they scored twice in the third via RBI singles by first baseman Adam LaRoche and Ramos before tying the score in the fifth on a leadoff homer by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

But the Mets scored what proved to be the final run in the bottom of the fifth, when Young led off with a single and scored easily on Lagares’ double to left field.

“Division rivals (who) pretty much had our number all year,” Young said. “We’ve got two more games (this weekend) and then we’ve got them there in Washington (Sept. 23-25), so hopefully we can take the momentum from tonight and carry it on.”

Gee, who also earned the win in the Mets’ previous victory over the Nationals at Citi Field on June 29, 2013, improved to 7-7 following a laborious 5 1/3-inning stint. Gee, who had one 1-2-3 inning, allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four.

“Kind of a weird night,” Gee said. “It felt like early on every ball they hit was finding a hole or against the shift. It was just a weird night. But I‘m glad I was able to at least keep us in the game. The offense and the bullpen did an amazing job and won it for us.”

Right-hander Carlos Torres induced a pair of inning-ending double plays over 1 2/3 innings before right-hander Jeurys Familia threw a scoreless eighth.

Right-hander Jenrry Mejia earned his 26th save despite allowing a hit and issuing an intentional walk in the ninth. Mejia ended the game by whiffing shortstop Ian Desmond and punctuated the strikeout by making a fishing motion toward home plate.

“We’ll try to settle him down a little bit,” Collins said. “But gosh, it’s a big win for us against a first-place team. There’s no reason not to be excited.”

Lagares finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base for the Mets (72-76), who have won eight of their last 10.

Despite the loss, the Nationals (83-63) saw their magic number for winning the National League East fall to eight by virtue of the Atlanta Braves’ loss to the Texas Rangers.

Rendon went 3-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. He is 6-for-10 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored in the first two games of the four-game series.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (8-10) took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings.

Gonzalez was unhappy when he was pulled with nobody on in the seventh. As manager Matt Williams got to the mound, Gonzalez slapped the ball into Williams’ right hand.

“He’s upset, and I understand that,” Williams aid. “But I also want to do the best job I can to help us try to win a game.”

NOTES: Mets INF Daniel Murphy didn’t play Friday, one day after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative, but the wrist remained swollen Friday. ... Wally Backman, who played for the Mets’ World Series champions in 1986 and is currently the manager of their Triple-A affiliate, will join the major league coaching staff next Friday and spend the final nine games with the team. Backman has led Las Vegas to back-to-back playoff berths. ... Nationals RF Jayson Werth received a routine day off. Manager Matt Williams said Werth had “dead legs.” ... Nationals IF-OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) participated in baseball activities for a second straight day and remains on schedule to play in the Instructional League next week.