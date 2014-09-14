Nationals knock around Mets, 10-3

NEW YORK -- Facing the Washington Nationals once last season was all the evidence right-hander Doug Fister needed that it would be better to pitch for the Nationals than against them.

Fister tied a career high with his 14th victory Saturday night when the Nationals racked up 15 hits -- including one in every inning -- in pummeling the New York Mets 10-3 at Citi Field.

The Nationals were ruthlessly methodical against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler and six relievers. Washington had 11 singles, two doubles and two homers, and they drew four walks while fouling off 39 pitches, including 20 of the 100 thrown by Wheeler.

“I’ve faced this lineup. It’s not an easy lineup to go up against,” Fister said.

Fister, whom the Nationals acquired from the Detroit Tigers last Dec. 2, opposed the Nationals on May 9, 2013, and took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits over three innings. It was the briefest of his 32 starts last season, when he won 14 games for the first time.

“It says a lot about our guys, one through nine and the guys on the bench,” Fister said. “There’s always a good at-bat to be had. And not giving any pitches away. In postseason games, it’s going to be something that really holds true.”

The Nationals (84-63) moved closer to the playoffs Saturday, when their win and the Atlanta Braves’ loss reduced Washington’s magic number for winning the National League East to six.

“I‘m really happy that we’re playing really good baseball and kind of extending the lead here in the division and putting ourselves in a good position to get to the postseason,” said shortstop Ian Desmond, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Desmond joined the 20/20 club for the third straight year with the two steals, which give him 21 thefts to go along with 22 homers.

Left fielder Bryce Harper set the tone in the second inning, when he fouled off three straight 3-2 pitches before ending a nine-pitch duel with Wheeler by crushing a two-run homer into the upper deck in right field.

Harper finished 3-for-4 with a walk. He’s hitting .312 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 20 games at Citi Field.

“Everyone swings the bat one through nine pretty dang well in our lineup,” Harper said. “It’s a lot of fun to go out there and win ballgames and hit and score runs.”

The Nationals scored once in the fourth and three times in the fifth, when they chased Wheeler before he could record an out. Washington added runs in the sixth and eighth before center fielder Denard Span delivered a two-run homer in the ninth.

“The objective is to grind at-bats,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “And we’ve got a lot of guys on our club that do that.”

Span scored three runs, right fielder Jayson Werth had a pair of RBIs and third baseman Anthony Rendon finished 4-for-5. Rendon is 10-of-15 with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored in the first three games of the four-game series.

Fister (14-6) improved to 4-0 in four career starts against the Mets after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings. His ERA against the Mets rose to 1.01.

The Mets (72-77) committed four errors as they failed to move within three games of .500 for the first time since June 4.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer while right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered an RBI single. Center fielder Juan Lagares had three hits and a run scored.

Wheeler (10-10) was battered for six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in four-plus innings. It was his worst outing since he allowed six runs in two innings against the Oakland Athletics on June 25.

“Everybody has a tough night,” Mets manager Terry Collins. “And tonight was his.”

NOTES: Mets OF Matt den Dekker (hand) was expected to see team doctors Saturday afternoon. He was hit by a pitch on Tuesday and is still unable to grip a bat. ... The Binghamton Mets, the Double-A affiliate of the Mets, swept the Eastern League Championship Series with a 2-1 walk-off win in Friday’s Game 3. LHP Steven Matz, the Mets’ organizational pitcher of the year, took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. ... Nationals INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) is expected to begin playing in Instructional League games in Florida on Tuesday. ... Washington manager Matt Williams said he hopes the flu bug is finished running through the clubhouse. 1B Adam LaRoche, 3B Anthony Rendon and RF Jayson Werth have been battling it, as has much of the Nationals’ training staff.