EditorsNote: updated to reflect Nationals magic number after Atlanta game became official

Nationals top Mets, inch closer to division title

NEW YORK -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams isn’t yet ready to ponder what his team might accomplish this week. But right fielder Jayson Werth deviated from his manager’s script Sunday afternoon and acknowledged the reality -- the Nationals are going to win the National League East.

“Sooner the better,” Werth said after the Nationals crept closer to the playoffs with a 3-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. “But at this point I think it’s inevitable.”

The Nationals’ magic number for clinching the division is four after the Atlanta Braves’ loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Catcher Wilson Ramos broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning Sunday as the Nationals increased their odds of clinching the NL East in Atlanta. Washington begins a three-game series against the rival Braves on Monday night.

“As long as we do it, I don’t care where it is, to be honest with you,” said right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, who earned the win by wriggling out of numerous jams over 6 2/3 innings. “But it’ll be that much more special if we did it down there. So hopefully we win two out of three and see what happens.”

Werth said he’d like the Nationals to clinch the division as soon as possible so that he and other regulars can get the traditional post-celebration day off before regrouping for a run at the National League’s best record. Washington (85-63) is a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-64), pending the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants later Sunday.

“I think it’d be good just to clinch so everybody can get at least day, and then we’ll get back on the horse,” Werth said. “Obviously we want to have the best record and clinch home field throughout. Still have missions to accomplish, so to speak.”

As for Williams, he insisted he wasn’t putting any thought into the imminent likelihood of the Nationals officially accomplishing their NL East mission.

“No, none, absolutely none,” Williams said. “We need to play good tomorrow if we want to get to where we want to go. And we’re going to a place that the Braves have played well at, so we’ll have to do things right.”

The Nationals continued to do little wrong at Citi Field in taking three of four this weekend from the Mets. Washington won nine of 10 games in Queens this year and has won 14 of the last 15 games against the Mets at Citi Field dating back to June 30, 2013.

Ramos’ homer off left-hander Jonathon Niese was the Nationals’ 18th of the year at Citi Field. The Mets have just 18 homers in their last 33 home games dating back to July 8.

Shortstop Ian Desmond, who led off the seventh inning with a single, doubled in the ninth and scored an insurance run he raced home from third as the Mets botched a rundown between first and second involving second baseman Danny Espinosa.

Werth also had two hits.

Zimmermann (12-5) gave up six hits and one walk but held the Mets hitless in nine plate appearances with runners in scoring position. He escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth by getting shortstop Ruben Tejada to line out and retiring Niese on a pop-up to win a nine-pitch battle.

“Few innings I (had) my hands full,” Zimmermann said. “Was able to make the pitches when I needed to.”

A trio of relievers finished the combined eight-hitter. Right-hander Drew Storen earned his fifth save despite allowing two hits in the ninth, when centerfielder Juan Lagares, the potential tying run, flew out to end the game.

The left-handed Niese (8-11) took a hard-luck loss after giving up the two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

“He was very, very good, threw the ball very well,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Basically made one bad pitch, one fundamental mistake, and that was it.”

Second baseman Wilmer Flores tripled and singled for the Mets (72-78), who stranded nine runners, all between the second and sixth.

NOTES: Mets OF Matt den Dekker singled as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning in his first plate appearance since Tuesday, when he was hit in the hand by a pitch. ... Mets RHP Vic Black, whose velocity was down several mph during his one inning of work Saturday, was scheduled to see a doctor Sunday morning. Black was on the disabled list from Aug. 24 through Sept. 8 with a slightly herniated disc in his neck. ... The two stolen bases Saturday night by Nationals SS Ian Desmond put him into the 20 homers/20 steals club for the third straight year. Desmond, who has 22 homers and 21 steals, is only the third shortstop to produce three straight 20/20 seasons (Alex Rodriguez 1997-1999, Hanley Ramirez 2007-2010). ... INF Danny Espinosa started at second base for the Nationals. It was only his seventh start since Aug. 1.