Nationals pick up split with Mets

WASHINGTON -- Gio Gonzalez was leaving the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse late Thursday night when he saw Scott Hairston, who got a rare start in left field in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.

“Scotty, great job,” Gonzalez said to Hairston, who is on a playoff-bound team for the first time in his long career.

Hairston made a leaping catch against the wall in left field in the fourth inning to help preserve a shutout as Gonzalez allowed just one hit in seven innings of a 3-0 win over the New York Mets on Thursday in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.

Gonzalez fanned a career-high 12 batters in his last start of the regular-season as the Nationals picked up a split.

“I have had some fun outings this year. I was definitely aggressive this time in the strike zone,” said Gonzalez, who gave a lot of credit to catcher Wilson Ramos. “We were on the same game plan. We wanted to attack these guys. I wanted to do my best to save the bullpen as much as possible and go deep in this game.”

In the first game, Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson had three hits and three RBIs, second baseman Wilmer Flores had three hits and two runs, and left fielder Matt den Dekker had a two-out, tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth as the Mets beat the Nationals 7-4.

“He just looks so much better at the plate,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Granderson, who has 13 hits in his last 29 at-bats after going 1-for-3 in the nightcap.

But the National League East champion Nationals (93-65) took another step closer to locking up home-field advantage for the NL playoffs in the late game.

With one win in a doubleheader on Friday against the Miami Marlins, Washington will secure home field in the NL during the postseason.

“That’s important,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

The Nationals will start Doug Fister in the first game Friday.

“We have the right guy on the mound,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez (10-10) posted the 11th double-digit strikeout game of his career and first of 2014 as he walked just two batters and threw 103 pitches, 70 for strikes.

“He threw great curveballs, great change-ups,” Williams said. “Tonight he felt really good. He was in command the whole game. It was one of the best (this year). I think command-wise tonight was his best outing for sure.”

Matt Thornton pitched a scoreless eighth inning despite allowing two hits and closer Drew Storen posted his 11th save, nailing down the win in the ninth as he retired all three batters and lowered his ERA to 1.14.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler (11-11) allowed four hits and three runs while throwing 107 pitches in five innings.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon had two of his team’s six hits. The Mets (77-82) are now guaranteed a losing record and they end the year with a 4-15 record against Washington.

Denard Span, the Nationals’ regular center fielder, did not start either game Thursday after he bruised a knee as he made a sliding catch on the warning track Tuesday.

“It is still a little bit sore in his knee. I am not going to push him,” said Williams, who expects Span to play in one of the games Friday.

The Nationals scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. First baseman Tyler Moore had an RBI groundout with the bases loaded to score right fielder Jayson Werth.

Catcher Wilson Ramos, who was shaken up on defense in the top of the inning, then scored on passed ball to make it 2-0 and Rendon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the third run against Wheeler.

Gonzalez, making his last case for a postseason start, was brilliant early as he fanned seven batters in a row before left fielder Eric Young flied out to center to lead off the fourth inning.

Ramos was shaken up by a foul ball in the groin with Campbell at the plate in the fourth inning. After a few minutes, and after he was checked out by Williams and head athletic trainer Lee Kuntz, Ramos stayed in the game.

On the next pitch, Campbell hit a pitch to deep left that Hairston caught up against the wall for the final out of the inning as Gonzalez padded his glove in approval. The lefty has now won four of his last five decisions.

“It’s not how you start but how you finish,” said Gonzalez, who missed 27 games after going on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation May 18.

NOTES: The Mets begin a season-ending series at home Friday against the Houston Astros. LHP Jonathan Niese (9-11, 3.50 ERA) will go against Houston RHP Brad Peacock (4-9, 4.82), a former Washington pitcher. ... The Nationals will play a day-night doubleheader at home Friday against the Miami Marlins. Washington will start RHP Doug Fister (15-6, 2.55) in the first game and RHP Taylor Hill (0-0, 4.15) in the second game. ... Washington 3B Anthony Rendon entered Thursday with 110 runs, the most in the National League ... New York 1B Lucas Duda, who had two hits in the first game Thursday, has 28 homers this year, with nine since Aug. 1. He leads the Mets with 11 game-winning RBIs.