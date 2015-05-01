Nationals rally, hand Mets their first home loss

NEW YORK -- Another night, another multi-run comeback for the Washington Nationals.

Catcher Wilson Ramos gave the Nationals the lead for good with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning and right-hander Stephen Strasburg pitched 5 1/3 solid innings as the Nationals became the first visiting team to win at Citi Field this season with an 8-2 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday night.

The win was the third in a row for the Nationals (10-13), who snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday by coming back from deficits of 9-1 and 10-2 to stun the Atlanta Braves 13-12.

The Nationals came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in a 13-4 win over the Braves on Wednesday and trailed 2-0 in the second inning Thursday.

“It’s just funny, looking back on that game where we were down 9-1, for some reason, I don’t think anybody really panicked then,” Strasburg said. “Just kept playing hard. And I think that one was just so much fun to be a part of, I think we’re just trying to keep that feeling rolling.”

The winning streak has been fueled by some long-awaited timely hitting by the Nationals, who began play Thursday ranked fourth in the National League in runners left on base (151).

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom set down the first nine batters he faced Thursday before a fourth-inning error by shortstop Wilmer Flores allowed the Nationals to score three runs off just one hit.

Washington parlayed four hits into three runs in the sixth. In the ninth, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out before right fielder Bryce Harper laced a three-run double to left field.

“We’re providing those opportunities, like we have all season, in the last three days,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We’re getting some hits behind it. Whether it’s being disciplined at the plate and getting a walk, the guys in the middle of our lineup have really started to feel better.”

Yunel Escobar, the Nationals’ No. 2 hitter and third baseman on Thursday, went 3-for-5 after missing the previous two games with a cut on his left hand. Right fielder Jayson Werth, the No. 3 hitter who missed the first six games of the season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. First baseman and No. 5 hitter Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

“We come in here with confidence and the belief that we’re going to win ballgames,” Harper said. “We know what we did the past three games. (To) put up the amount of runs we have, it’s nice to see.”

Strasburg (2-2) labored in the first two innings, during which he threw 52 pitches, but he set down 10 in a row between the second and fifth. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

“Really got into a groove in the middle innings,” Williams said. “It’s a nice job by him.”

Right-handers Aaron Barrett, Sammy Solis and Drew Storen combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief. Solis struck out one in two innings of his major league debut.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki and right fielder Curtis Granderson had RBI hits in the second inning for the Mets (15-8), who have lost five of seven since a 10-0 homestand from April 13 to April 23. First baseman Lucas Duda had two hits.

“We got off to such a good start, certainly the last seven games have been disappointing,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Obviously, we have to go back to doing what we did when we were playing well. One of them is not walking guys and the other is catching the ball.”

DeGrom (2-3) suffered his second straight loss after allowing five runs (three earned), five hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. DeGrom, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, has lost all three starts this season in which he has walked two batters.

“Two base on balls -- that’s just not him,” Collins said. “One thing we know is that when he pitches his best, he’s ahead in the count throwing strikes.”

NOTES: Nationals CF Denard Span left in the sixth inning with general soreness. Manager Matt Williams said Span, who missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, would likely get the day off Friday. ... The Mets placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 15-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation. Montero was initially optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, but the option was rescinded. ... Nationals INF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) and RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder tendinitis) inched closer to returning. Rendon participated in all baseball activities, and he may resume a rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday. Janssen threw an inning in an extended spring training game. ... The second game of the series Friday night will pit Mets RHP Matt Harvey against Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, who opposed each other as the starters in the 2013 All-Star Game and again on Aug. 24, 2013, two days before Harvey was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow that eventually required Tommy John surgery.