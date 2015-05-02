Harvey remains perfect as Mets snap losing streak

NEW YORK -- Michael Cuddyer spent about four minutes fielding questions from reporters Friday night before the New York Mets left fielder gazed out over the crowd and grinned.

“I know the main attraction’s over there,” Cuddyer said as he looked across the room at right-hander Matt Harvey, who was arriving at his locker. “So I’ll let you go.”

Cuddyer provided the winning run Friday, but Harvey was the one who lived up to the expectations of the 33,178 fans in attendance by throwing seven shutout innings, outdueling Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer and lifting the Mets to a 4-0 win that snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Harvey (5-0) wasn’t his usual overpowering self, but he still became just the fifth Mets pitcher -- and the first since Pedro Martinez in 2006 -- to win his first five starts in a season. The 26-year-old tied a career-low with three strikeouts but surrendered just five hits and one walk and allowed only two runners as far as second base even though he didn’t have a single 1-2-3 inning.

“I knew I didn’t have that great of stuff, so for me, it was really mixing things up and letting the defense take care of most of the work,” Harvey said.

Gold Glove centerfielder Juan Lagares made a sliding catch to rob shortstop Ian Desmond of a hit in the fifth while first baseman Lucas Duda reached into the stands to snare a pop-up by Washington left fielder Jayson Werth in the sixth.

Harvey got out of the seventh thanks to a 6-4-3 double play, the Mets’ second double play of the night. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter after catcher Kevin Plawecki singled with two outs in the bottom of the inning off Scherzer.

“I thought he was running out of gas, to be bluntly honest,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “The one thing I didn’t want to have to do is send him out in the eighth inning (and) if somebody gets on, they somehow get to second base and now I have to go get him. I didn’t want that to happen.”

Disaster nearly happened anyway when left-hander Alex Torres gave up a leadoff single to second baseman Dan Uggla before pinch-hitter Tyler Moore lofted a deep fly to left. But Cuddyer, whose homer in the fourth inning gave the Mets a 1-0 lead, caught the ball at the wall.

Collins pulled Torres for right-hander Jeurys Familia, who retired all five batters he faced for his 10th save.

“If I stayed out (and) gave up a run, everybody would be wondering why he didn’t take me out,” Harvey said. “So he did exactly what he needed to do to get us a win today.”

The Mets (16-8) added insurance in the bottom of the eighth, when, with one out, Lagares and Duda singled and Cuddyer walked before second baseman Daniel Murphy cleared the bases with a double to left.

Murphy’s hit provided an anticlimactic end to the pitcher’s duel between Harvey and Scherzer, who opposed each other as the starters in the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field as well on Aug. 24, 2013, when Harvey suffered a tear of his UCL in a loss to Scherzer’s Detroit Tigers. Harvey underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2013 and missed all of last season.

“He’s a great pitcher,” Scherzer said. “You want to face those guys. You want to beat those guys. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side tonight.”

Scherzer (1-3) allowed just the one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. It was the 26th double-digit strikeout game for Scherzer didn’t surrender a hit Friday until Cuddyer’s homer and allowed just two runners beyond second base.

“It was fun to see it live up to the hype tonight,” Cuddyer said. “They got you ready for the Kentucky Derby, because both of those guys were horses out there on the mound. It was fun to play in that game.”

Centerfielder Michael Taylor and catcher Wilson Ramos had two hits apiece for the Nationals (10-14), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

“(Harvey) made pitches when he needed to,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It just didn’t happen for us tonight.”

NOTES: The Mets recalled 2B Dilson Herrera from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned LHP Jack Leathersich to the same affiliate. Manager Terry Collins said Herrera will play second and INF Daniel Murphy, the Mets’ usual second baseman, will play third base until 3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) returns from the disabled list. ... The Mets hoped Wright, who has been shelved since April 15, would return next week, but general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Wright has yet to resume baseball activities. ... Nationals CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out Friday after leaving Thursday’s game in the sixth inning. Span, who had two offseason surgeries on his core muscles, hopes to return Saturday. ... Nationals INF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) resumed a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, when he went 0-for-2. ... The first pitch was thrown out by New York Giants first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers.