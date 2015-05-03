Gonzalez leads Nationals to another win in NYC

NEW YORK -- Gio Gonzalez sounded like an ambassador for New York City on Saturday night. But who can blame the Washington Nationals’ left-hander for gushing about the Big Apple when he continues to enjoy so much success there?

Gonzalez continued his mastery of the New York Mets at Citi Field, throwing seven shutout innings and earning the win as the Nationals eked out a 1-0 victory.

An RBI infield single by center fielder Michael Taylor in the second inning provided the only run needed for Gonzalez, who allowed six hits and two walks while striking out nine in improving to 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in nine starts at Citi Field.

So why is Gonzalez so at home in Queens?

“It’s a beautiful city,” he said. “It’s got great food.”

Later, Gonzalez lauded two elements of New York that aren’t usually embraced by locals or, especially, tourists.

“Again, it’s a beautiful city,” Gonzalez said. “The weather’s amazing. The airport’s awesome.”

Perhaps Gonzalez (2-2) doesn’t want to test fate by speaking of his success against the Mets, who appear to be a far more potent offensive squad this year than the ones he faced in his first three seasons with the Nationals. The Mets, who fell to 16-9 with their sixth loss in their last nine games, entered Saturday tied for fourth in the National League in runs after finishing eighth in 2014, 11th in 2013 and 12th in 2012.

“Nothing against that team -- that team is extremely well put-together,” Gonzalez said. “They have a great lineup.”

The Mets mounted their biggest threat in the first inning, when center fielder Juan Lagares singled with one out and Lucas Duda doubled for the only extra-base hit by either team.

Third-base coach Tim Teufel waved Lagares home, but the Nationals executed a perfect relay -- from left fielder Jayson Werth to shortstop Ian Desmond to catcher Wilson Ramos -- to cut down Lagares.

“Once in a while you have to make them make a play,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “(Desmond) made a great throw.”

The Mets got runners into scoring position just once more, but Gonzalez retired first baseman Lucas Duda on a grounder to strand runners at second and third in the fifth.

“First inning was a little rough but thank God Jay and Desi took care of that run for me,” Gonzalez said. “And after that I just wanted to be aggressive on the mound and in the strike zone.”

Right-hander Aaron Barrett, left-hander Matt Grace and right-hander Drew Storen (sixth save) combined for two perfect innings of relief.

Desmond began the Nationals’ lone rally in the second by snapping an 0-for-26 skid with a one-out single. Second baseman Danny Espinosa followed with a single. The runners moved up a base on a bunt by Gonzalez, and Desmond scored on Taylor’s single off the glove of third baseman Daniel Murphy.

The Nationals (11-14) have won four of five. Washington’s starting pitchers have complied a 2.06 ERA since Wednesday, the day after a wild 13-12 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves.

“They have the ability to do that,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “They can keep another team down and give us opportunities.”

Desmond and catcher Wilson Ramos had two hits apiece for the Nationals.

Left-hander Jonathon Niese (2-2) took the hard-luck loss for the Mets after giving up the run on nine hits -- all singles -- and one walk while striking out five over a season-high seven innings. He had just two 1-2-3 innings but stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position.

“Any time you lose, it stinks, but especially when a guy gives you an effort like that and pitches as well as he did,” Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer said. “You feel like you let him down a little bit.”

NOTES: Nationals INF Anthony Rendon (side, left knee) was scratched from a rehab appearance with Double-A Harrisburg after he couldn’t get loose. The team is hopeful Rendon, who resumed his rehab Friday after missing five days due to a sore side, can play Sunday. ... Nationals CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out a second straight game but is expected to return Sunday. ... Struggling Mets SS Wilmer Flores, who has committed errors in four of his last five games and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday, received a planned day off. Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Flores would sit Saturday for INF Ruben Tejada. ... According to Elias Sports Bureau, Mets RHP Matt Harvey is the second pitcher to open 5-0 after missing the previous season. LHP Jim Abbott went 5-0 for the Chicago White Sox in 1998 after sitting out 1997.