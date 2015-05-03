Fister pitches Nats to second straight 1-0 win over Mets

NEW YORK -- The fog machine in the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field got quite a workout this weekend courtesy of the Washington Nationals, who began emerging from their own haze while sinking the New York Mets deeper into their own cloudy state.

Right-hander Doug Fister dominated the Mets again Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings as the Nationals earned their second straight 1-0 win.

The Nationals (12-14) took three of four from the Mets and have won five of six since a six-game losing streak from April 22-27.

“It’s a little early for momentum -- just trying to get the ball rolling a little bit,” Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond said as mist from the fog machine -- which accompanies the Nationals on the road -- filled the room.

“We’re just happy to be showing improvement,” said Desmond, who is 4-for-7 since snapping an 0-for-26 skid Saturday. “We’re working hard and it’s good to see it paying off.”

With seven losses in 10 games, the Mets (16-10) have regressed since a team record-tying 11-game winning streak from April 12-23. New York has scored three runs or fewer seven times in its current slump.

“We’re not getting big hits, that’s for sure,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

For the second straight game, the Nationals made an early run stand up for a pitcher who thrives against the Mets. On Saturday, center fielder Michael Taylor had an RBI infield single in the second and left-hander Gio Gonzalez threw seven shutout innings to improve to 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in nine starts at Citi Field.

The Nationals got their run in the first on Sunday, when right-hander Dillon Gee (0-2) walked center fielder and leadoff batter Denard Span before inducing grounders from third baseman Yunel Escobar and left fielder Jayson Werth.

But the Mets could only get the lead runner both times and Gee gave up singles to right fielder Bryce Harper and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the latter of which scored Werth.

That was enough for Fister (2-1), who allowed five hits and walked none while striking out three in improving to 5-0 with an 0.82 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

“Really comes down to having the team behind (him),” Fister said. “Whether it’s scoring runs or just playing defense. We’re always playing together and that’s the biggest thing.”

Fister retired 19 of the final 22 batters he faced following back-to-back singles to open the game by Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Juan Lagares. He allowed just one fly ball between the second and fifth but gave up fly balls to four of his last five batters, including catcher Kevin Plawecki, who chased Fister with a double off the left field wall.

Right-hander Tanner Roark escaped the seventh by striking out shortstop Ruben Tejada and retiring second baseman Dilson Herrera on a fly out.

“Doug was really good,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Ball started to come up as he got later and later, so we decided to get Tanner in there for a leverage spot.”

The Mets nearly tied it in the eighth, when left-hander Matt Thornton walked pinch hitter John Mayberry and Lagares before uncorking a wild pitch. But Thornton struck out first baseman Lucas Duda and right-hander Aaron Barrett whiffed left fielder Michael Cuddyer to end the threat.

“We had a couple of opportunities,” Collins said. “Against the Nationals, as we’ve seen in the past, you’ve got to score when you have your chances.”

Right-hander Drew Storen threw a perfect ninth to earn his seventh save and complete the first back-to-back 1-0 wins in Nationals history.

Gee allowed one run on six hits and five walks (one intentional) while striking out five over five-plus innings. It was the 51st straight start in which he threw at least five innings, breaking a team record he shared with right-hander Dwight Gooden.

Lagares had his third consecutive two-hit game.

NOTES: Mets SS Wilmer Flores got a second straight day off. Flores has committed four errors in his last five starts and seven overall. He also struck out four times Friday night. Manager Terry Collins said Monday’s off-day played into his decision to rest Flores again and provide him some extra time to clear his head. ... The Mets’ top prospect, RHP Noah Syndergaard, threw seven shutout innings for Triple-A Las Vegas Saturday. Syndergaard has thrown 14 straight scoreless innings. ... Nationals CF Denard Span returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore abdomen. ... Nationals IF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) sat out again at Double-A Harrisburg. He resumed a rehab assignment Friday but didn’t play Saturday because he couldn’t get loose.