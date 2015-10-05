Granderson homers to lift Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK -- The playoff-bound New York Mets hope to enjoy three more celebrations this month. But before embarking on the franchise’s pursuit of its first world championship in 29 years, the Mets took a moment to recognize what they achieved in snapping a nearly decade-long playoff drought.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson’s solo homer with one out in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie Sunday afternoon, when seven New York Mets pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the National League East champion Mets (90-72), who ended a streak of six straight losing seasons in winning the division and reaching 90 wins for the first time since 2006.

The Mets will face the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a NL Division Series that begins Friday at Dodger Stadium.

“Ninety wins is a big step -- a huge step -- from where we’ve been,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “To see the expressions on their faces -- they (know they) accomplished something.”

Along the way, the Mets brought an energy to Citi Field that hasn’t existed since the park opened in 2009. The Mets had just two crowds of at least 40,000 last year, but a festive crowd of 41,631 -- the 12th crowd of 40,000 or more this season -- cheered as the Mets took a victory lap shortly after right-hander Jeurys Familiar retired left fielder Jayson Werth on a fly to center to strand right fielder Bryce Harper at second base.

The 66-year-old Collins, who is going to the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons as a major league manager, arrived at his postgame press conference with a plastic cup of beer, which he hoisted in a toast to reporters.

“Sat here last October and told our fanbase that their patience is going to be rewarded, it’s time for us to win,” Collins said. “I just wanted to go around and thank everybody. You can’t shake everybody’s hand, but just to let them know that we knew they were there and we appreciate their support and we promise to show them a good time come Friday.”

It didn’t take long for the Mets to begin turning their focus to Friday. Third baseman David Wright, the team captain and the only New York player remaining from the 2006 squad that lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in a seven-game NLCS, ended his brief remarks to the fans with “Let’s go beat L.A.!”

“We’ve had a lot of fun this year,” said Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, who will start Game One. “We know there’s still work to do, though. I think most of the guys’ mindsets are on that.”

DeGrom was the first pitcher in an unlikely attempt Sunday by the Mets to piece together the second no-hitter in franchise history. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year issued two walks -- both in the second inning - and struck out seven over four innings in his postseason tuneup.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon and right-hander Logan Verrett each threw a perfect inning before left-hander Jonathon Niese recorded the first two outs of the seventh Nationals first baseman Clint Robinson then hit a hard shot up the middle that bounced off the leg of shortstop Ruben Tejada and caromed into right field. The official scorer immediately ruled it a hit.

The Mets, who were no-hit by Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer on Saturday night, were trying to become only the third team in history to no-hit an opponent the day after being no-hit.

The Mets only got two runners as far as second base in the first seven innings before Granderson (3-for-4) launched his 26th homer well beyond the center-field wall off right-hander Blake Treinen (2-5).

The homer made a winner out of right-hander Tyler Clippard (4-1) and was only the second run scored by the Mets in the last 43 innings, dating back to Wednesday.

“Yeah, we had a tough week, but you know what? We’ve got to move ahead,” Collins said. “Everybody got some work today, everybody got some at-bats. I think we’re ready.”

The save was the 43rd of the season for Familia, tying a team record set by right-hander Armando Benitez in 2001.

The Nationals, the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the NL East, finished 83-79. Manager Matt Williams will reportedly be fired, though general manager Mike Rizzo said prior to Sunday’s game that nothing will be decided until organization meetings begin on Monday.

“You look back on the year and you wish you were in the postseason,” Harper said; “That’s the main goal when you start out, and it’s a bummer that we didn’t get there this year.”

Going 1-for-4 in a shutout loss cost Harper the batting title as well as a shot at 100 RBIs. Harper finished with a .330 average while Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon went 3-for-4 Sunday to surge past Harper at .333.

“I probably could’ve took the last two weeks off and hit .340,” said Harper, who was hitting .343 following the games of Sept. 20. “But Dee Gordon is such a great hitter and he had over 200 hits and I tip my cap to him.”

Harper, the National League MVP frontrunner, tied Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado for the league lead with 42 homers and finished tied for fifth with 99 RBIs.

NOTES: Mets RHP Steven Matz (back) is scheduled to throw long toss Tuesday and start an instructional league game on Thursday. Matz, who hasn’t started since Sept. 24, is still a candidate to start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers. ... Nationals INF Wilmer Difo suffered a fractured left hand diving into first base while beating out an infield single Saturday night.