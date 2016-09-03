Cole beats Mets for first career victory

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have gotten back into the National League wild-card race thanks to unexpected contributions from rookie pitchers. But a pair of rookie Washington Nationals hurlers at least momentarily derailed the Mets' playoff push Friday night.

Right-hander A.J. Cole earned his first major league win by throwing six solid innings and fellow rookie Koda Glover wriggled out of a seventh-inning jam as the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-1, at Citi Field.

"Hey," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "If you're here, we're going to use you."

Just like the Mets -- whose next two scheduled starters, rookie right-handers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo, have combined for three wins in the last two weeks while filling in for injured left-handers Jonathon Niese and Steven Matz -- the Nationals may not have planned to rely on Cole and Glover in September.

But an elbow injury suffered by All-Star Stephen Strasburg created an opening for Cole, who has pitched the last three turns in the rotation usually occupied by Strasberg, who threw a bullpen session on Friday.

Glover, meanwhile, was recalled Aug. 17, four days after the release of Jonathan Papelbon, who opened the season as Washington's closer.

"You're going to have guys go down," said another rookie, outfielder Trea Turner, who had two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored. "It's whether or not you are able to replace those guys and guys can step in and fill in until they get back. I think that's huge when you get guys in your system."

Cole (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five. He gave up a home run to Asdrubal Cabrera (2-for-3) leading off the fourth but otherwise allowed just one runner to get into scoring position.

"Whenever we get a chance, we have to prove and show that we are able to throw here -- anytime, no matter the situation," said Cole, a fourth-round pick in the 2010 draft.

Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski struck out the first two batters of the seventh before walking Rene Rivera and hitting Travis d'Arnaud with a pitch. Glover entered and struck out leadoff hitter Jose Reyes to end the seventh before he struck out Cabrera and retired Yoenis Cespedes on a pop-up in the eighth. Cabrera and Cespedes have combined for 11 homers and 22 RBIs since they both came off the disabled list Aug. 19.

Glover, whom the Nationals selected in the eighth round of the 2015 draft, began the season with Class A Potomac and produced a 2.25 ERA while striking out 66 batters in 56 innings between three minor league levels prior to his promotion.

"It all comes down to experience, and you have to get your feet wet to get experience," Glover said. "I'm getting to throw in big situations like tonight, so I'm just thankful."

Oliver Perez struck out Jay Bruce to end the eighth before Mark Melancon earned his 38th save with a one-hit ninth for the Nationals (79-55), who have won four straight to extend their National League East lead to a season-high 10 1/2 games over the Mets.

Harper went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the first before he keyed rallies in the fourth and ninth. In the fourth, Harper doubled, stole third and scored on a single by Wilson Ramos (2-for-4). Daniel Murphy led off the ninth with a single and went to third on a double by Harper before Anthony Rendon laced a two-run single.

The Mets (69-66) lost for just the fourth time in the last 13 games but remained two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild-card spot by virtue of the Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets will likely need another fill-in starter next week with Jacob deGrom battling a sore right forearm. Only one New York starter -- 43-year-old Bartolo Colon -- has made every scheduled start this season.

"The main goal is to stay healthy and go out there and give your team a chance every five days," deGrom said. "It seems like our guys have had a tough time doing it this year."

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard (12-8) took the hard-luck loss after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings. Syndergaard, who has undergone at least two MRIs on his right elbow and missed a turn due to a dead arm following the All-Star Break, is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA in his last four starts.

"He's back on track, really throwing the ball well," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "Tough night. We didn't get him much support, but he pitched well."

NOTES: Mets LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing Monday at the team's spring training complex in Florida. ... The Nationals promoted seven players from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday: LHP Sean Burnett, OF Brian Goodwin, RHP Trevor Gott, LHP Matt Grace, RHP Mat Latos, RHP Rafael Martin and C Pedro Severino. To make room for Burnett and Latos on the 40-man roster, the Nationals shifted RHP Joe Ross to the 60-day disabled list and designated for assignment OF Matt den Dekker.