Preview: Nationals at Orioles

The Washington Nationals are back atop the standings in the National League East as they face another first-place club when they visit the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Tuesday’s rainout shortened the home-and-home series to three games, with the visitor prevailing in the first two matchups. The Nationals are 8-2 over their last 10 after Wednesday’s 6-2 victory over Baltimore, which has lost only twice in its last nine contests.
The Orioles will need to find a way to solve Washington’s Gio Gonzalez, who has won three straight starts and carries a 22-inning scoreless streak into the series finale. Baltimore’s Manny Machado is 8-for-10 in the series and 12-for-21 with four home runs during his six-game hitting streak. The rainout provided an extra day of rest for Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen, who has lost both career starts to the Nationals while allowing nine runs and 14 hits in 9 1/3 innings.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2, WUSA 9 (Washington), MASN (Baltimore)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-4, 3.52 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (8-3, 4.12)
Gonzalez gave up four runs over five innings in his first start since spending a month on the disabled list, but he has been nearly untouchable since. The veteran has permitted a total of nine hits during his three-start winning streak, capped by a season-high eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He has made six career starts against the Orioles, posting a 1-3 record and 3.75 ERA.
Chen bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by holding Texas to two runs over six innings in ending a three-start winless streak last time out. The 28-year-old from Taiwan was knocked around for five runs - three homers - over 3 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay in his previous turn. The long ball continues to victimize Chen, who has surrendered 13 of his 16 homers in his last nine outings.
1. Orioles DH Nelson Cruz, who is tied for the major-league lead with 28 homers, is hitless in 10 at-bats versus Gonzalez.
2. Nationals LF Bryce Harper is 1-for-17 in his last five games and 4-for-28 with 11 strikeouts since coming off the disabled list.
3. The Orioles are 19-11 against the Nationals since the start of the 2009 season.
PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Orioles 3