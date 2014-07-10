Preview: Nationals at Orioles

The Washington Nationals are back atop the standings in the National League East as they face another first-place club when they visit the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Tuesday’s rainout shortened the home-and-home series to three games, with the visitor prevailing in the first two matchups. The Nationals are 8-2 over their last 10 after Wednesday’s 6-2 victory over Baltimore, which has lost only twice in its last nine contests.

The Orioles will need to find a way to solve Washington’s Gio Gonzalez, who has won three straight starts and carries a 22-inning scoreless streak into the series finale. Baltimore’s Manny Machado is 8-for-10 in the series and 12-for-21 with four home runs during his six-game hitting streak. The rainout provided an extra day of rest for Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen, who has lost both career starts to the Nationals while allowing nine runs and 14 hits in 9 1/3 innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2, WUSA 9 (Washington), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-4, 3.52 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (8-3, 4.12)

Gonzalez gave up four runs over five innings in his first start since spending a month on the disabled list, but he has been nearly untouchable since. The veteran has permitted a total of nine hits during his three-start winning streak, capped by a season-high eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He has made six career starts against the Orioles, posting a 1-3 record and 3.75 ERA.

Chen bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by holding Texas to two runs over six innings in ending a three-start winless streak last time out. The 28-year-old from Taiwan was knocked around for five runs - three homers - over 3 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay in his previous turn. The long ball continues to victimize Chen, who has surrendered 13 of his 16 homers in his last nine outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Nelson Cruz, who is tied for the major-league lead with 28 homers, is hitless in 10 at-bats versus Gonzalez.

2. Nationals LF Bryce Harper is 1-for-17 in his last five games and 4-for-28 with 11 strikeouts since coming off the disabled list.

3. The Orioles are 19-11 against the Nationals since the start of the 2009 season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Orioles 3