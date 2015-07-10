Preview: Nationals at Orioles

The Washington Nationals limp into the Beltway Series heading in the wrong direction, with both losses and injuries beginning to pile up. The visiting Nationals look to put a halt to the former while overcoming the latter on Friday when they open a three-game set against the interleague rival Baltimore Orioles.

Washington, which leads the second-place New York Mets by three games in the National League East, dropped the first two contests of its three-game series against Cincinnati before Mother Nature perhaps did it a favor with a rainout in the finale. In addition to the waterworks, yet another injury dampened the spirits of the Nationals as they announced outfielder Denard Span will miss the upcoming series due to back spasms. Washington has lost 29 of the last 50 meetings with Baltimore, which was swept at Minnesota this week and has dropped eight of 10 - scoring three or fewer runs seven times during the stretch. Manny Machado, who was selected to compete in the upcoming Home Run Derby, went deep for a career-high 19th time in Wednesday’s 5-3 setback to the Twins and has three homers in his last five games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network, MASN, MASN2

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-4, 4.16 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (6-7, 5.57)

Scheduled to start Wednesday’s rainout, Gonzalez has allowed a total of one run and nine hits in 14 innings to earn wins over Pittsburgh and San Francisco, respectively. The 29-year-old did not walk a batter for the first time in 15 starts this season against the Giants on Friday. Gonzalez has struggled mightily versus Baltimore, posting a 1-4 mark while yielding 21 runs (18 earned) on 45 hits and 20 walks in 42 2/3 innings.

Tillman overcame serious damage and escaped with a no-decision on Saturday despite permitting 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old is 4-0 in his last six outings as he tries to salvage a difficult season, but has yet to record a decision in three tilts versus Washington. Tillman has been touched for five homers, nine runs and 19 hits in 16 2/3 innings against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis collected three hits on Wednesday and has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games.

2. Nationals OF Bryce Harper is batting just 7-for-36 in 10 career meetings with the Orioles.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 3-for-26 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Nationals 2