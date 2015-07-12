Preview: Nationals at Orioles

After igniting their sputtering offense to snap a three-game losing streak, the Washington Nationals look to secure a series victory against the host Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon in the teams’ final contest before the All-Star break. Danny Espinosa belted a three-run shot in Saturday’s 7-4 triumph for his second homer in four games for the Nationals, who mustered just four runs during their skid.

Bryce Harper launched his team-leading 26th homer to move within one of tying Alfonso Soriano (2006) for the franchise record of blasts before the All-Star break. While Washington is nursing a two-game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East, Baltimore has dropped seven of nine to reside three games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. Despite their struggles, the Orioles haven’t been shy about going deep as they have belted 11 homers in their last seven games and 16 in their last 12. Unfortunately for Baltimore, it is 1-for-35 with runners in scoring position in the last five contests as it prepares to face Max Scherzer on Sunday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN2, WUSA 9 (Washington), MASN, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (9-7, 2.12 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (4-4, 2.82)

Originally slated to pitch in the All-Star Game, Scherzer was given the nod for the series finale by manager Matt Williams. The 30-year-old looks to rebound from his second straight loss, allowing a season high-tying five runs in a campaign-low 4 2/3 innings en route to a 5-0 setback against Cincinnati on Tuesday. Scherzer, who has not issued a walk in his last four outings, owns a 3-1 record in six career appearances versus Baltimore.

Chen allowed two homers for the third consecutive outing before exiting with a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday. Home runs aside, the 29-year-old native of Taiwan is 3-0 in his last six outings, permitting 10 runs in that span. Chen has struggled in three career outings versus Washington, posting a 1-2 mark with a 6.60 ERA and 1.80 WHIP while allowing the Nationals to bat .338 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 1-for-13 with a solo homer in his last three contests.

2. Washington LF Michael Taylor and 1B Clint Robinson are both 4-for-8 in the series.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado has hit safely in five straight contests and eight of his last nine.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Nationals 2