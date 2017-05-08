Preview: Nationals at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have dominated the Beltway Series in recent seasons but will have their hands full when the Washington Nationals visit on Monday for the first of four games this week in a home-and-home set. The Nationals have not won a season series over the Orioles since going 4-2 in the 2007 edition of the Beltway Series.

Baltimore (20-10) took three of the four meetings last season but this time greets a Washington squad that owns a major-league best 21-10 record. The Nationals didn’t start red-hot Ryan Zimmerman (rest) or star Bryce Harper (groin) on Sunday in Philadelphia and watched a four-game winning streak come to a halt when the bullpen coughed up a lead and the team went on to fall 6-5 in 10 innings despite Jayson Werth going 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs. Attempting to slow that offense on Monday will be Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, who should be well-rested after getting ejected in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The Nationals are expected to counter with left-hander Gio Gonzalez, who is off to a strong start and is holding the current Baltimore roster to a .229 average, including 3-for-16 with eight strikeouts for Mark Trumbo and 2-for-15 with five k's for Chris Davis.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-3, 7.55)

Gonzalez's biggest issue throughout his career has been control that comes and goes, and he had that on display when he issued seven walks while striking out eight and allowing one run over five innings against Arizona on Wednesday. The Florida native totaled 11 walks in 33 1/3 innings over his first five outings and has yet to allow more than two earned runs. Gonzalez is just 1-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 25 walks in 53 1/3 innings against Baltimore, covering nine starts.

Gausman appeared to be the victim of an overreaction by the umpiring crew on Wednesday, when he was tossed after hitting Boston's Xander Bogaerts with a curveball during a tense series. The LSU product is trying to get back on track after getting lit up for 18 runs in 14 innings while surrendering six home runs in his previous three turns. Gausman is 2-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Zimmerman recorded multiple hits in eight of his last nine games and hit safely in 13 straight games.

2. Baltimore LF Trey Mancini is 8-for-13 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs in his last four contests.

3. Washington SS Trea Turner is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 10, Orioles 3