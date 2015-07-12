Espinosa’s homer helps Nationals top Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The versatility of Danny Espinosa has given the banged-up Washington Nationals a lift on numerous occasions this season. He showed it again Saturday, helping Washington to a big come-from-behind victory.

Espinosa hit a three-run homer as a part of a four-run sixth inning that helped the Nationals to a 7-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

He has played five positions in 2015 and was at second on Saturday. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and sparked a two-run rally in the second inning and the four-run outburst in the sixth. In addition, Espinosa started a slick double play that ended the sixth inning.

“He’s kept us afloat a little bit, played all over the diamond, done everything that we’ve asked him to do and then some,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “(It) says something about his character.”

The Nationals needed some help heading into the sixth as Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez (7-6) had retired 10 in a row and led 4-2.

Right fielder Bryce Harper led off with a homer that cut the lead to one. Then, after designated hitter Clint Robinson and catcher Wilson Ramos each singled, Espinosa crushed an 0-1 pitch over the right-field scoreboard. That gave the Nationals (47-39) the lead for good at 6-4.

“I was looking for a fastball,” Espinosa said. “The first one I fouled off, just a tick late. The next pitch he threw me a split-finger, and I was telling myself, ‘Just don’t try and do too much; just get a good pitch to hit.'”

That was his 10th homer of the season, making it the first time in three years that Espinosa has reached double figures in home runs. Espinosa also helped the two-run rally in the second with a perfect bunt single that put runners at first and second with none out.

Center fielder Michael A. Taylor added two RBI singles, one in the second inning and another in the ninth for an insurance run.

Washington right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (8-5) got his third straight victory despite struggling through five innings. Zimmermann, whose wife gave birth to a baby girl Friday morning, allowed two homers, four runs and nine hits.

Four relievers shut down the Orioles in the final four innings, and closer Drew Storen finished it in the ninth for his 26th save.

The Orioles (44-43) used homers from catcher Caleb Joseph and right fielder Steve Pearce to take a 4-2 lead in the fourth, but Gonzalez couldn’t hold it, giving up six runs in five-plus innings.

Baltimore also wasted several good scoring chances, finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Orioles left two on against Storen in the ninth and now are 1-for-35 with runners in scoring position in the past five games.

“You’re not just going to have it click every night, but it doesn’t keep you from trying to,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s hard. Pitchers are good. We’ll get better at it.”

The Nationals nearly took the lead in the first inning, but third baseman Yunel Escobar was thrown out at home trying to score on Robinson’s double. Orioles second baseman Ryan Flaherty, after taking a good throw from Pearce in right, nailed Escobar with a perfect relay.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the inning with designated hitter Jimmy Paredes’ RBI groundout.

That lead didn’t last long as the Nationals answered with two runs against Gonzalez in the top of the second.

Washington loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a walk from catcher Wilson Ramos and singles from Espinosa and first baseman Tyler Moore.

Ramos scored the tying run when shortstop Ian Desmond grounded into a double play. Two batters later, Taylor sent an RBI single to center for a 2-1 lead.

The Orioles took the lead back on Joseph’s two-run homer in the second and Pearce’s solo shot in the fourth. The two homers gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead at the midway point, but they couldn’t score again.

“We’re grinding right now, could use a little breather, but we’ve got to come out and win tomorrow,” Pearce said. “Then we can use that for momentum going into the All-Star break.”

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP Chris Tillman and RHP Miguel Gonzalez will be the starters for the three-game series in Detroit beginning Friday after the All-Star break. After a day off, LHP Wei-Yin Chen will pitch against the Yankees in New York. Showalter wouldn’t commit to RHP Kevin Gausman being the fifth starter, saying the team has several options, but the right-hander would be working on his normal schedule if he pitches after Chen. ... The Orioles scratched RF Chris Davis from the starting lineup about 45 minutes before game time Saturday because of gastroenteritis. Steve Pearce took over in right field. Davis missed the first game of the season (the last game of his suspension) but has played in all the rest since. ... Nationals manager Matt Williams said RHP Max Scherzer will start the series finale Sunday and therefore won’t pitch in the All-Star Game. Scherzer is going but won’t play. ... The Nationals reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the paternity list to pitch Saturday and optioned LHP Sammy Solis to Double-A Harrisburg.